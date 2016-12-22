The meaning of Christmas for...

Financial Adviser

Christmas is a very special time for me as it is a traditional celebration where the extended families come together for a Christmas church service and spend the day catching up with family over food and entertainment.

And, of course, the traditional Pacific drink kava.

Being the first Christmas away from my home in Fiji, it will be hard missing out on the traditional family gathering, but I’m grateful I have my brother on the island with his lovely family that I’ve adopted as my own.

This year brought its challenges and significant events with the major turning point of coming to the Cook Islands and now I am looking forward to what 2017 will bring.

Jonathan Cargill,

Pastor of Celebration Church

Christmas is important because of the essential message of Christ coming into the world as our saviour.

Christmas is a time for family, fun and fellowship.

It’s great opportunity for us to reflect on the good and bad of the year and how we can make changes moving forward.

These few days of eating and spending time with loved ones often seem to energize us and get us ready for the New Year.

This coming year, no doubt will hold some testing times, yet there will also be awesome things taking place.

Our love and gratitude of people is important moving forward into the New Year.

Life is short, we only get one shot at it. 2017 can be our best year yet!

Jane Kora

Retired

Christmas is the best time of the year as we get to meet all our families from abroad who come to the Cook Islands for this occasion.

Our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, just beautiful moments with them.

It also gives a chance to celebrate the birthdays of our loved ones during this month.

On the spiritual side of life, Christmas is a time to be thankful to the Lord for what He has done in our lives as He is the true meaning of Christmas.

I am thankful for a great 2016, because this year I retired after 51 years of being a school teacher.

I am grateful to God for giving me a great teaching career and I am thankful to be alive.

God is my saviour.

Tekii Lazaro

Salesman

Christmas shows that we have been given a gift, the gift of God given to mankind where he demonstrated true love. Without Him there would not be any Christmas, the birth of Jesus is remembered on this day.

I thank God because it’s a day where we get to spend with all our families and we get together to give thanks to Him.

We don’t drink on this day because it is not God’s will - as he desires that we honour him, but Christmas is a day to be with family and celebrate God’s blessings.

For this year 2016 and for the coming year, I thank God that we are still alive and for all the good things He will give and continue to give me for my life.

Simone Fe’ao

The accountant

I love Christmas. It’s a time for us to pause in our busy lives and spend quality time with the people around us, refresh ourselves and make plans for the next year.

I love how people embrace the “Christmas Spirit” of giving and loving others, which ultimately comes from God.

Manine Lynch

Student

Chrsitmas is a time for celebration and spending time with family and close friends.

I love Christmas as it represents the birth of Jesus Christ and we get to honour Him on this special day by remembering what he has done for us.

This year has been filled with new opportunities which I’m thankful for and I’m grateful to be moving back to Rarotonga to spend next year doing online studying.

Czaria Mackenzie-Hoff

Caterer

Christmas is a day of giving. To me, it holds a special time in my heart as I get to spend it with my family.

We get to catch up and eat good food.

But it also means a long week’s day off for me and a pile of dishes to wash.

Reflecting on this year, I am thankful that I actually have a job and have my family who has played a big part in my life.

I am looking forward to 2017 and the adventures it will bring.

Konini Rongo

Student

Christmas to me shows God’s demonstration of love.

I am reminded of the scripture in John 3:16 how it talks about how God loved the world that he gave his only son, so that we would have eternal life through him. It is the celebration of this incredible act of love.

On this day we remember the birth of Jesus Christ and when he entered the world to provide a way for us to live a life of freedom, joy and love.