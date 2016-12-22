Christmas bonus for beneficiaries

GOVERNMENT has once again come up with some extra Christmas cheer for the country’s beneficiaries.

As of yesterday, December 21, all those receiving the old age pension, child benefit or infirm and destitute payments from the Cook Islands government will receive a $50 Christmas bonus.

“Many individuals and families are facing hardship and the $50 bonus will enable those that need to make contributions to various family and community events meet those commitments,” said Internal Affairs minister Albert Nicholas.

“Government’s assistance to families in this time of need will ensure that the celebration around the birth of Christ is indeed a time of happiness.”

Payments will be made into the Bank of the Cook Islands (BCI) account of each beneficiary from Wednesday onwards. The bonus has been paid each year just before Christmas for over 12 years and aims to help beneficiaries during the busiest time in the Cook Islands.

The Christmas bonus was approved by parliament in the 2016-17 budget of the Internal Affairs ministry with an allocation of $300,000.

This year 5,540 beneficiaries are on Rarotonga and the Pa Enua are expected to be eligible to receive the bonus, at a total cost of $277,000.

