Reunion unites four generations

Some members of the Kautai and Ngapoko families pictured during the sports day of their triennial reunion at St Joseph’s Primary School yesterday. 16122141

THE TRIENNIAL Kautai and Ngapoko family reunion came to an end yesterday at St Joseph’s Primary School.

The five-day reunion brought together members of the Tetupuariki, Amaru, Marona, Teura and Rea families from the Cook Islands and overseas.

Reunion committee chairman Simiona Teiotu said four generations of the Kautai and Ngapoko family were represented at this year’s gathering.

However, altogether there were seven generations, he said.

“The first reunion was held in 2013 and this is our second one. We are planning to meet every three years.

“The main reason for this reunion is to allow the younger generation especially those who live abroad, to learn about their families so we don’t have intermarriages.

“It is important for them to know their roots so that they can know who they really are.”

This year’s reunion brought about 300 family members from Australia, New Zealand, the US, Rarotonga, Atiu, Mitiaro, Aitutaki, Mangaia and Manihiki.

Participants enjoyed some exciting events and quality time together over the weekend including a genealogy and cultural session earlier this week.

Teiotu said the genealogy session was interesting, especially for the younger ones as they learned much about their lineage.

The cultural session involved weaving and other traditional activities that Cook Islanders are known for.

Yesterday, the members participated in various sporting activities to wrap up their 2016 reunion.

One of the oldest surviving member of the family, Tuaine, who travelled all the way from Arizona in the US, was very happy to reunite with family members.

She belongs to the Tetupuariki family.

“I met some of them for the first time. This is my first reunion and I’m elated to be part of this. I hope we have reunions like this more often.”

Claire Simiona, who travelled from New Zealand with her Samoan partner Peter Ulugia, said reunions were important, especially for family members living overseas.

“It is a great opportunity for our children to know their families and to learn about their roots. This is a way to connect them with the families in Rarotonga and we hope they maintain this connection.”