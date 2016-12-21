Celebrate with local musicians

If YOU want to get into the festive spirit and enjoy some great local entertainment, don’t miss the “Christmas in Raro” concert presented by Cook Islands Music Association (CIMA) at the National Auditorium tonight.

It’s the first time the association has held an event like this, but members hope to make it an annual concert that will bring families and friends together to celebrate Christmas in true Cook Islands style.

CIMA representative Jon Jonassen said the event would focus on families, music and the spirit of Christmas.

“Music will include an array of local and wholesome Cook Island songs and a few international popular songs. It will be a high standard and quality performance with a live band and live streaming throughout the night.”

He said the main aim of the event was to create a Christmas atmosphere that focused on Cook Islands music and it was an opportunity to bring many local musicians and people together in one place.

“CIMA hopes that it will become an event that will highlight our local music and raise funds and awareness of many local and international talents.”

The concert will feature around 30 artists, including well established local stars and even some well-known international stars such as Brother Love and T'Angelo.

CIMA was established in the 1970s and has supported some great artists and composers such as Turepu Turepu, John Lindsay, Mabel Burt, George Burt, Lily Andrew, Kauraka Kauraka, Nipu Rahi, George Upu, Rena Jonassen, DOG, Vereara Maeva, Sonny Tetuairo, Mamia Savage, Tauraki Tauraki, Noo Vaevae Pare, Apiti Nicholas, Teata Makirere, and others.

It is a non-profit organisation focused on encouraging, supporting and promoting Cook Islands music and includes composers, musicians, producers and performing artists.

The concert is being staged in partnership between CIMA and Tauranga Vananga and is sponsored by Toa Petroleum, Bluesky, Air Rarotonga, BCI, Christmas Club and others.

It starts at 7pm.