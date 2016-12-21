Work on college makes quick start

The Food Technology building was relocated to the eastern side of Tereora College last week as stage one work began. 16121964

Stage one of the Tereora College $11.7 million project has already begun and is expected to be completed and ready to be occupied by January 2018.

Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC) project manager and team leader Anne Taoro confirmed this when a food-technology building that is part of the project was moved to the eastern side of the school last week by contractors Landholdings Ltd.

Taoro said the building had been relocated next to what had previously been a government house that had been renovated and converted into the Maori and culture learning area.

“The relocated building will continue as food-technology classroom until next year and the contractor is now constructing the new foundations for the food-technology building,” Taoro said.

This stage of the project is progressing well and as of today about 60 per cent of the foundation and ground-floor slab for the centre has been completed.

Work on the technology centre’s ground-floor slab and foundation for the student research centre and administration building was also expected to begin this week.

She said Landholdings would reconnect the power, water and other needed supplies before school resumed next month.

The area below the Princess Anne Hall is the construction site for the Student Research Centre and Administration building and CIIC urges the community to continue to observe road closure signs for their own safety.

Taoro said parents, students and the community must understand that before school starts next year, a temporary driveway to the school parking area will be created and signs will be erected to mark the entrance and exit ways.

“We are grateful that the community is behind this project and have been understanding about the traffic diversions/closures put in place since stage one started.”

The Tereora Road, which runs through the College from the Ara Metua to the Princess Anne Hall, is closed to the public until January 2018.

In an earlier statement CIIC said the vision for the completed college was to provide greater learning opportunities for Cook Islanders and become the benchmark for further secondary school developments in the country.

The project follows from a pledge by former New Zealand prime minister John Key of up to $11.7 million to complete stage one of the college’s redevelopment.

The pledge was made on August 4 last year during the Cook Islands celebration of 50 years of independence in free association with New Zealand.

Since then, a Grant Funding Arrangement (GFA) between governments has been developed and signed.

At the signing ceremony on November 5 last year, former New Zealand High Commissioner Nick Hurley described the vision for the new infrastructure as one that will be transformational and give a real boost to educational outcomes.

Full redevelopment of the college will cost an estimated $40 million and will fill the need for flexible learning environments, the high cost of maintaining the current buildings, deficiencies in site and services, evolving learning and teaching practices and the growth in student roll numbers.

The new college is being designed to accommodate 750 students, 50 teachers and 10 support staff. It will draw on the heritage of the area; provide high quality, fit-for-purpose, and comfortable learning environments; and adapt to climate change.