THE COURT of public opinion and the court of law often come to differing determinations of what is true and what is not.

The court of public opinion can be persuaded by influences that have private agendas and are led or driven by populist arguments. Often these have little to do with fact and so much more to do with bias, opinions and some data.

The threshold for credibility and what is admissible differ in these two areas of determination, though often, the court of public opinion has more media traction because at the end of the day, newspapers want to inform and sell newspapers.

One needs only look at the number of crucial decisions made by the general public globally to see what part the media and the courts play with regard to what is true.

Brexit, voted for by over 50 per cent of the United Kingdom, was won by a slim majority and driven, it would seem, by populist vote. A vote that some reconsidered afterwards and some even recanted on. Some voters were not fully aware of the consequences and now a court of law has determined that only parliament can actually make that decision, and has overturned public opinion.

The aftermath of Brexit has been one of afterthought and questioning. Did the UK make the right decision, or was it the fact that a large portion of its population was caught up in a frenzied media campaign that resulted in a decision? What we can learn from this is that we too can be so easily caught up on what is populist, and only in hindsight realise we were working without all the facts.

For this reason, it is so important that we deal with the facts at all times. Otherwise time and again we will find ourselves making regrettable decisions based on hype and public opinion, driven by special interest groups. If the UK had dealt with the facts with regard to their exit from the EU and its consequences, then maybe the vote would have been different. For the most part, nothing has changed bar a few special interest groups who thought Brexit was about migrant workers leaving the UK, and not the other way around.

You have required of us as your government to at all times deal with the facts, and we have endeavoured to govern guided by the facts our ministries present to us - be it the education of our young ones, climate change or the use of our resources. Our decision-making is not proportionate to populace sound bites or what public opinion happens to be at the time, because often public opinion, as we well know, is askew from the facts and led sometimes by people with an anti-government or personal agenda.

No-one cares about our country and its future and the future of its resources as much as your government and in partnership with you, our people. It is never a case of arrogantly deciding a future for our nation without a continual consideration of the facts first. For that reason we have multiple ministries and teams of people whose sole job it is to inform government from their different ministries as to how we should proceed and how we can better manage this beautiful country of ours and its resources.

We listen to these ministries and respond accordingly. Good, educated, well informed and well-rounded Cook Islanders make up the governance of our country from Education, to Climate Change, Seabed Mining to Agriculture, Finance to the Ministry of Marine Resources. Each one dedicated to letting us your government know what is the best course of action and how we can better use our resources for the betterment of everyone. We equip them, we train them and we send them when necessary offshore to be informed and impacted by best practise globally, regionally and nationally. I am so proud of the people who work for government and know with the greatest confidence that they have the best interests of our country at the forefront of everything they do.

How do I know this? Because we punch well above our weight regionally and internationally on almost all levels, and when our people are at conferences or speaking about what we are doing it is often that they are head hunted or approached to work for other agencies or other governments. We take great pride in this, and again I acknowledge the great work our government agencies do. Without you and your input this would not be possible and your government is indebted to your input into the betterment of our country.

I want to take this time to congratulate the many in our ministries who have worked tirelessly and sometimes against stern opposition, and have pushed through and done more than was ever required of them. Our people and our country are in a better place because of your hard work and though public opinion may for some say otherwise, your government is utterly convinced that our investment in our people and our young people to manage our affairs has been money and time well spent.

As we approach Christmas I want to acknowledge and say meitaki maata to you all for the excellent work you have all done and at the same time encourage you to carry on that good work.

Your government is deeply indebted to you and your commitment to the betterment of our people and to the future of our little paradise.

Akamaroiroi…Aere Ki Mua

Henry Puna

Prime Minister