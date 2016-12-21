VIP welcome for visiting US recording artist

Artist Mýa Marie Harrison with Prime Minister Henry Puna and his wife Akaiti at the VIP lounge at the Rarotonga International Airport. 16122015

US RECORDING artist, songwriter and actress Mýa Marie Harrison arrived in Rarotonga earlier this week.

Mýa, who will perform live at the Rehab nightclub tonight, was welcomed at Rarotonga International Airport where she was escorted into the VIP lounge to meet the Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna and his wife Akaiti.

Mýa also met Queen’s Representative Tom Marsters and his wife Tuaine and the outgoing New Zealand High Commissioner to the Cook Islands Nick Hurley and his wife Christine.

Known mainly by her artist name Mýa, Harrison was born into a musical family and released her debut album in 1998.

The album was a big success in the US and produced the top 10 single, It's All About Me.

Fear of Flying, her second album, was released in 2000 and became a worldwide success, boosted by the success of its second single, Case of the Ex.

In 2002, Mýa won a Grammy Award in the category for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for her rendition of Labelle's 1975 hit Lady Marmalade alongside top artists Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim.

Mýa made her feature-film debut in 1999's thriller In Too Deep, starring LL Cool J and Omar Epps.

She acted in supporting roles in movies such as Chicago (winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble Cast), Dirty Dancing, Havana Nights, Shall We Dance and Cursed.

She has earned many accolades in the fields of pop and R&B music categories.

From Washington, DC, Mýa is one of three children born to an African-American father and Italian-American mother.

Rehab doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Ticket are $40 at the door if not sold out today, however general admission is $30. VIP tickets have already sold out at a cool $100 each.