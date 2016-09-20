Simple device could help power Pacific communities

Two STAFF and a student of the University of the South Pacific’s (USP) School of Engineering and Physics (SEP), have received an official patent for their invention of a portable wave-solar energy harvesting device.

Lecturers Dr FM Rabiul Islam and Dr Kabir Mamun, and student Shaneel Prakash invented the device, which presents a concept for a low cost wave-solar generator, which could be particularly useful in countries like the Cook Islands.

The device is a simple self-contained system which can be deployed off-shore and could be ideal in situations where there is no supply of electricity within a coastal area.

The main purpose of the device is to provide electricity for lighting and low-powered equipment used by an onshore community or on fishermen’s boats. Most of the parts involved in construction of the unit are simple and easily available.

The device is a single unit containing all the mechanisms in an average-sized barrel that operates with the surging and heaving motion of the waves. The system’s main components are floaters, gears, a flywheel, electric generator, solar panel, storage device, and a communication system.

“There are several methods of extracting energy from the ocean waves but most of them are very expensive, oversized and not portable,” Dr Islam said.

“In this situation the portable wave-solar energy harvesting device could be the solution for low cost and affordable system for the Pacific Islands.”

The initial project started last year. Its first phase has been converted into a patent and is still ongoing with new ideas and applications.

“Based on the initial output we had applied for funding under USP’s 2016 Strategic Research Themes,” Dr Kabir said.

A grant of about $30,500 has also been secured for further development of the project.

“We are expecting to introduce this device for the local community, to supply their daily electrical power demand which will in turn improve the social and economic structure of the South Pacific region,” Dr Islam said. SEP Head of School, Professor Maurizio Cirrincione said the staff and students of his school were working on new and innovative projects which could ultimately lead to the issuing of a patent and in turn could result in new products.

“This level of achievement clearly indicates the originality and commercial potential of the engineering work being undertaken at USP by staff and students.”

