Section 106A of Property Law Act finally vindicates local landowners

The next most important law is likely the Property Law Act 1952 that was amended in 1997 by Parliament to assure landowners receive certain benefits when they lease family land for commercial purposes. The 1997 amendment is commonly referred to as “Section 106A” and it provides, in part, for landowners, when granting a commercial lease, to receive:

An upfront goodwill payment in cash

A percentage of the income generated by the lease on their land

A “transfer consideration” – a piece of the pie, so to speak, when the business on the land is transferred to a new owner/operator.

But the legislation for Section 106A was so poorly written that for the past 19 years, people and companies with commercial leases have been able to ignore the law with the result that landowners have been greatly disadvantaged.

Judge Grice in 2008 issued judgments that interpreted narrow points in the badly drafted 106A. Landowners in Tikioki are presently awaiting a judgment from Judge Savage that will hopefully further interpret 106A and will deal with one of the most perplexing faults in the legislation – the law lays out entitlements for landowners, but gives no hint at all as to how landowners are to have those entitlements enforced.

Holders of leases, or their lawyers, for 19 years would simply repeat that 106A was badly written and consequently was unenforceable.

Thus even a small lease, say a quarter acre on a beachfront, can house say three 4-star villas that produce a gross annual income of perhaps $750,000 and the owners of the land, instead of receiving the percentage of that income that 106A entitles them to, might receive a ground rental of $1000 per year.

In other words, the rent from one villa from one night is all the owner of the villas has been required to pay the owners of the land for a full year’s use of that land. Works out to $2.73 per day on a property with the potential to provide gross income of $3000 per day.

When 106A was being debated in parliament in 1996 the Hansard record shows that the Members of Parliament of the time could not have been more passionate. There were no partisan politics; Members of both parties stood in support. Judge Grice in her 2008 decision discussed the Hansard record and her Honour said: “The Parliamentary debate indicates an intention to benefit Native Landowners who were missing out on the income and proceeds from deals made using their land which had been leased for business purposes.”

Judge Grice went on to state:

“In summary the importance of preservation of Native Land and land rights in the Cook Islands is recognised by various statutes in the Constitution. Parliament has sought, by providing terms and conditions to be inserted in commercial leases of Native freehold land, recognition of the rights of Native landowners by giving them the opportunity to negotiate for a share on the benefits of commercial development on the land where appropriate.”

But as helpful as Judge Grice’s decision were, they were, as noted above, narrow interpretations that allowed, for eight more years, those who think little of landowners’ rights to avoid paying the entitlements that 106A intended.

Then, 19 years after 106A became law, and eight years after the Grice decisions, the Cook Islands Court of Appeal on June 16 this year issued a judgment in the case known as “Greenroom” that many consider to be the most important judgment in decades in terms of landowners finally being in a position to receive a fair return on commercial leases.

Greenroom took on the naysayers, took on the nearly two decades of stalling by lessees and their lawyers, took on those who said 106A was unconstitutional and ought to be tossed out as unworkable. In the same way that the five Ladies and Lords of the Privy Council in 2012, when hearing the first-ever Cook Islands Land Court cases in London, showed a remarkable capacity to understand Polynesian land tenure, so the three Appellate Court Judges in “Greenroom” unravelled 106A and gave it more teeth than anyone might have ever hoped for.

The Court of Appeal found that the entitlements written into 106A are “mandatory”. The Court found that 106A is not contrary to the Constitution of the Cook Islands. And the Court pointed to one “venue’’ where 106A could be enforced. The Court identified the Leases Approval Tribunal as, effectively, the “bottleneck’’ where business operators would finally come face to face with landowners’ rights under 106A.

Where for years the owners of leases had been able to simply cross their arms and defeat parliament’s intentions, the Court of Appeal has, effectively ‘turned the tables’ and determined that the transfer of business leases will now have to comply with 106A, or such transfers will simply not get past the Tribunal.

And why will this historic Court of Appeal decision cause “vested interests’’ to scramble to parliament, next time, and seek the abolition of 106A, now that the law has the teeth that parliament intended nearly two decades ago?

Expect the banks to lead the charge. The banks’ lawyers, the same lawyers that have belittled landowners’ entitlements under 106A, will now plead to parliament that they won’t be able to sell off foreclosed leases where landowners have been disadvantaged. When such a foreclosed lease comes before the Tribunal, the banks will face paying thousands, in some cases tens of thousands of dollars to landowners who can finally claim up to 19 years of unpaid income.

Take the example above of the quarter acre beachfront with the villas that generate $750,000 a year in income to the tourism operator. To be fair, not all tourism operators have taken advantage of the poorly written 106A and there are responsible operators who pay anywhere from 1 per cent to 5 per cent of their gross annual income to the owners of those lands.

If, in our example, the tourism operator had been paying just 2 per cent of its gross income for the 19 years that 106A has been in force, the landowners would have received some $280,000 instead of the $19,000 that they did receive.

And if that property is taken in foreclosure the bank must have Tribunal approval to sell the defaulted lease. And landowners will have their payday.

And right behind the bankers clambering for the ears of politicians expect those business operators who, likewise, face potentially significant pay-outs to landowners who have been disadvantaged for years.

Expect the Chamber of Commerce to weigh in with pressure on our politicians if the Chamber follows suit as they have in the past when faced with threats to privileged income; issuing dire warnings of foreign investors no longer willing to do business in the Cook Islands.

CI News on January 27, 2006 reported that the Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce, accompanied by a leading Land Court lawyer questioned a parliamentary select committee taking submissions on Section 106A of the Property Law Act. The Chamber of Commerce, it appears, took no further steps to encourage Parliament to come to terms with 106A’s disabling language. And that, some would argue, is because a disabled law has no teeth.

It is of interest to read what some of the Members of Parliament had to say during the 106A debate back in 1996. Papa Tiki Matapo words included these:

“Mr Speaker, my mind goes back to 1989 when this government came into power, when the government security and some of the commercial leases came to the notice of Cabinet. Especially commercial leases, where the ownership of the leases were changing hands. There was a time when government was very concerned that the landowners were missing out on some of the transactions and yet they could very well benefit from those transfer of leases. Sometimes these leases are sold, especially 60-year leases, or a business is sold to another proprietor.

Through this Amendment it will bring benefit to the landowners. This is the principal behind this Amendment Bill.”

Mama Mau Munokoa’s words included:

“I rise to give my support to this Property Law Amendment Bill before the House, Mr Speaker. This is a pre-warning to us for our land that we have given.”

The question now remains:

Will MPs, when parliament finally sits again, stand firm behind a law that was supported by both parties but was poorly written, but has now, almost two decades later, come to the rescue of Cook Islands

landowners?