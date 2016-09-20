All you need to know about seabed mining

ON THURSDAY the Natural Heritage Trust will launch its booklet on a precautionary approach to mining our seabed minerals.

One seabed mineral mine is likely to generate an annual income of US$45 million dollars – or NZ$61 million.

The estimate is based on 2015 prices for the four main minerals – cobalt, copper, nickel and manganese.

It is also tied to the government getting a three per cent royalty for the valuable resources.

According to the Cook Islands Natural Heritage Trust booklet, “Cook Islands Seabed Minerals: a precautionary approach to mining”, that would mean mining income would be one third that of tourism and three times the revenue brought in by fisheries.

The resource is immense, says its author and director of the trust Gerald McCormack, and it will be of immense value sometime in the future.

McCormack said deep-sea mining was a polarising subject, with many people saying it is a terrible thing and pointing to what is happening in Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

“There was an obvious lack of information on our situation in the Cooks Islands,” he said. “I’ve got a zoology background and used to be particularly interested in marine biology. I thought it’s about time someone did a project to find out exactly what the environment down there is like.

“Using the typically proposed technology, what would be the impacts?

“This book is that. Just describing the situation and indicating what a precautionary approach means.”

The Precautionary Principle McCormack was referring to is an internationally recognised environmental policy that means developers and governments “cannot use the absence of data to avoid taking protective measures to require the prevention, mitigation or remedy of such impacts where cost-effective measures are available to do so”.

The Seabed Minerals Authority’s 2015 regulations stated that any Exploratory Licence holder “must apply the precautionary approach and employ best environmental practice, including best technology.

McCormack said that meant before a development is approved, the developer must reasonably prove their technology, processes and mitigation measures will minimise environmental impacts to reasonable levels.

He said the Cook Islands was committed to a cautionary approach around its mining proposals, but the government had to ensure it was done properly.

“The precautionary approach puts the onus on the developer to prove that the impacts will be minimal, not on the public to prove anything. In the fisheries situation it is different. Fisheries can do what they like and the public have to prove that it is bad. With the precautionary principle it is exactly the opposite. The industry is bad, until it can prove it’s good. So it’s very, very different.”

McCormack was full of praise for the Cook Islands legislation for seabed minerals, which he described as “very modern”.

“Its legislation is held up as a model all over the world.”

He said he met a university lawyer from Brazil at a conference in Australia who has her students studying the Cook Islands’ legislation.

“She said it’s remarkably good legislation to control seabed mining.”

McCormack said if done properly seabed mining in the Cook Islands should have a very small environmental footprint.

He said it came down to where the sought after manganese nodules are located and also the Antarctic Bottom Water Current.

“The bottom kilometre of ocean, which comes up from the Antarctic into the Pacific, spreads out gradually rising to the surface before heading back to Antarctica like a conveyor belt.

“I thought it would come up in a few places but, much to my surprise, it doesn’t. It only comes up through the Cook Islands. “That current is the reason we have the nodules, and it goes from us to the Clarion-Clipperton Zone.”

The Clarion-Clipperton Zone is the biggest of the four main polymetallic nodule fields – one of which is the one in the Cook Islands.

“They are 3000km downstream of us. If the current here is reasonably strong, and it should be, it allows us to create a biodiversity marine area upstream from the mining site.

“That’s an important thing to not have silt falling on it from the mining operation.

McCormack said the Cooks had denser fields of surface nodules making mining less invasive and reducing its footprint.

“The nodules grow on top of the sediment and they remain fully exposed just waiting to be plucked.

“This is the amazing thing about the Cook Islands situation. There is no other country in the Pacific with a nodule field like this. It’s something about our environment.

“I argue in the book the special things about our environment, which blessed the country with these nodule fields, are the same features that would enable good mining to have a very small impact.”

The limited amount of nutrients in the clear waters meant there was very little biodiversity around here.

“If we could harvest we could do it with fairly minimal impact, because there’s not much down there.

“But what I argue is that what is down there should be protected and that we should have zero extinction.”

He said this could be achieved by establishing Biodiversity Protection Areas up-stream of the mining areas.

And McCormack said the effects on the marine environment can be minimised by not allowing the release of bottom water within 1000m of the ocean’s surface; zero release of seabed sediment in the water column at any depth and restricting the primary seabed sediment plume created by the harvester to a plume-to-nodules ratio of 2:1.

The booklet will be launched by the Honourable Mark Brown, the Minister for Minerals and Natural Resources. The event will be held at 4.30pm at the USP Campus and everyone interested is welcome to attend.



