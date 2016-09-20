Surfer still alive thanks to ‘Eddie’

Spanish surfer Adrian San Juan visited the Cook Islands News to share his experience and advise tourists about the Papua reef passage. 16091635

A SPANISH surfer has acknowledged a Cook Islander who he knows only as “Eddie” for saving his life during his one of his surfing days at the dangerous Papua reef in Rutaki.

Adrian San Juan has now left Rarotonga, however he wishes to warn tourists that the Papua reef passage is a dangerous part of the island and they must not surf in that area.

“I was lucky to have had Eddie come save me, I think he lives in that area and has been warning a lot of people who swim there,” Juan said.

Juan said the Papua reef passage has huge waves that are great for surfing but you’ve got to know your way around and it is not a risk that visitors to the island should take.

“I was trying to get out from the waves but it finished in the middle of the channel and I was scared, I have never been scared before as I have surfed in other parts of the world but this time I was.

“I thought that was it, I was gone but Eddie came and grabbed me and without struggle I knew this guy knew what he was doing,” he said

Juan said there was a sign that warned people how dangerous those waters were.

“I am thankful to this man and I hope that others will understand that it is not safe to swim or surf in those waters, it’s not every day that we get a Good Samaritan who would risk his own life to save ours.”

Juan said it was on September 11 that he nearly lost his life and he is grateful to Eddie and to Rarotonga for giving him another shot at life.