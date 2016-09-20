New network to be tested on Rarotonga

A NEW network aimed at sensing and controlling a variety of electronic devices has been launched in Rarotonga.

The purpose-built public wireless network for the so-called “Internet of Things,” is a result of Bluesky Cook Islands working with New Zealand’s KotahiNet. The goal is to run the network in the north of Rarotonga and then expand it to cover the whole island.

According to the KotahiNet, website, the network is built for sensors and other smart devices which send data as small messages. It enables these devices to connect over long distances yet have a battery life of five-10 years. The network does not transport data requiring large bandwidth such as voice, pictures or video.

Phillip Henderson, country manager of Bluesky Cook Islands said, “The Cook Islands can greatly benefit from being able to get real-time data about the physical world with cheap and ubiquitous connectivity. There is a large variety of potential uses, from smart electricity monitoring to better understanding the environment, to knowing the location of everything.”

“To help people understand the benefits and opportunities this new technology provides, there will be no charge for testing or connecting a few sensors to the internet.”

“We are happy to work with KotahiNet on setting up the public wireless network. They bring experience and skills of value to the Cook Islands.”

KotahiNet director Vikram Kumar, said: “The vision for KotahiNet is to help unlock the benefits of smart products and services that operate in the physical world. These services use real-time data, collective intelligence, and analytics.

“KotahiNet has been operating a similar network in New Zealand for about a year and currently covers over half the country’s population. In addition, we are building connected products that demonstrate the benefits of this new technology.”

“The opportunity to work with Bluesky Cook Islands is ideal. It brings the benefit of wireless connectivity for real-time data quickly and economically to Rarotonga, leading the way in the Pacific Islands.”

