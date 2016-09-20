Peace wave unites people around the globe

Since 2001, PPSEAWA Cook Islands has organised the commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Peace in The Peace Garden at Taputapuatea.

This year’s ceremony will be tomorrow, September 21, at 4.30pm.

Inspired by the UN Decade of Peace 2000-2010, Rarotonga resident the late Eleitino Paddy Walker implemented many peace programmes not nationally, regionally and internationally. Her most beautiful legacy, however, was the creation of peace gardens throughout the Pacific. Peace Day coordinator is Jolene Bosanquet who as well as having worked with Paddy Walker for 12 years, is currently Patron of PPSEAWA as well as a UNESCO National Commissioner.

Jolene says the United Nations theme this year is “Sustainable Development Goals,” which works in perfectly with the Cook Islands’ recent launch of the updated version of Te Kaveinga Nui, the blueprint for the Cook Islands National Sustainable Development Plan, with 16 sustainable development goals.

“Paddy would be delighted, as one of the goals is to ‘promote a peaceful and just society ....’ said Jolene.

“Paddy had a vision that the Cook Islands would one day be referred to as ‘the Peace Islands’.

This year, international NGO Pathways to Peace is inviting everyone in the Cook Islands to be part of the universal “Peace Wave,” happening at noon tomorrow.

“Whether you are at work or at home, a local or a visitor, Government or private sector, in an office, at school, driving in the car, on the lagoon, planting, lying on the beach, you are invited to participate in this one minute of silence as the Cook Islands joins in a worldwide global consciousness of reflecting on peace on the planet,” said Jolene.

“So set your phone alarm for September 21 at noon, say a prayer for peace and finish with the words ‘peace begins with me’.”

