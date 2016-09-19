World Food Day celebrations coming up

THE ANNUAL world Food Day celebration will be commemorated on October 14 this year.

Ministry of Agriculture extension officer Brian Tairea says it’s the first time all countries around the world will have the celebration on the same date.

Tairea said a meeting was held on September 1, where stakeholders from the community contributed ideas.

Attending were representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Business Trade and Investment Board, Te Mou Enua Association and three of the Ministry of Agriculture staff.

The theme for this year is “Climate is changing, food and agriculture must too”.

“This is the year of the pulses (beans). Using beans as an alternative source of protein to meat, will assist the health department’s campaign to reduce NCDs in our country,” Tairea said.

The venue is likely to be the Punanga Nui Market and a sketch map from the previous World Food Day event (2015) will be submitted to the organiser of this year’s event.

“The ministry will be providing examples of vegetables, root crops and fruit trees and it is hoped there will be other displays,” Tairea says.

“This will include demonstrations of cooking, processing of our local produce, school displays, worm farms and container-grown vegetables.”

Expected to attend World Food Day celebrations will be representatives from Cook Island Tourism, Cook Island Training Tertiary Institute, Public Health, Te Ipukarea Society, Education, Growers associations, Environment, Climate Change Office, Motor Centre, BTIB, Framnheins Winery and Wigmores Super Store.

The day usually attracts crowds of visitors and local residents and has something of interest to everyone.