THE LIVES and life experiences of members of the Creative Centre are expected to be greatly enhanced by a six-person vaka gifted to the centre by the New Zealand government.

New Zealand High Commissioner Nick Hurley officially handed over the vaka at Ngatangiia on Friday.

A grant of $5000 from the New Zealand High Commission covered the purchase of the vaka, lifejackets and paddles.

Creative Centre manager Rodger Harkness says the vaka has been “greatly enabling” for the centre’s members and many of them have already been out to sea in it, including one normally confined to a wheel chair.

- Derek Fox