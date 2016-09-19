Tourism boosts nation’s fortunes

The NATIONAL operating balance has risen to a whopping $22.4 million, largely on the back of historic growth in tourist numbers.

That’s a much stronger financial position than predicted in the 2015/2016 Budget.

The tourism boost, which resulted in substantial revenue gains, combined with a major drop in expenditure and made Finance minister Mark Brown a very happy man.

“Final quarter report essentially gives us an operating surplus of $7 million, an operating under expenditure of $14 million, for an operating balance of $22 million.

“That really is a big significant factor in changing our fiscal balance sheet.”

The record number of visitors to the Cook Islands over the first half of 2016 has increased business activity, incomes and the government’s tax take.

“Revenue was primarily driven by the tourism sector. Record number of tourists arrived from January to June, really high numbers through last three months.

“We gathered $7 million more than we predicted in our Budget.”

More than 10,000 arrivals were recorded in the last three months of the financial year, contributing to the government’s $7 million revenue haul.

The substantial revenue increases have been in Value-Added Tax, income tax and company tax, although officials have noted one-off factors, such as the collection of PAYE owing from previous years, also helped fill government coffers.

The drop in expenditure was attributed by Brown mainly to savings in the Air New Zealand underwrite, mostly from a reduction in fuel costs.

“The underwrite costs were significantly less than expected. We budgeted $12 million a year for covering underwrite costs of the LA flight and the Sydney flight. The expenditure, in that year, was just over $5 million.”

Financial and economic adviser James Webb said: “There were two reasons. Fuel prices were lower and stranger growth out of Australia. Not as strong as out of New Zealand, which is still the biggest and best growing tourism market, but Australia did perform well, which significantly brought down that (underwrite) cost.

“And the fuel for the LA run brought that cost down quite a lot.”

Webb said tourism had been particularly strong over the past three months. “We had an additional 13,500 tourists, which is effectively like having an additional peak month in our year.

“For the past financial year we have had six peak months, which is incredible growth.

“That’s really driven tax revenue increases across the board and it’s good to see. Some money going to income, some of that money is going to shops and retailers and some of that money is going to profits from the tourism industry.

“That’s really encouraging.”

Savings were also made across a range of smaller areas, such as lower expenditure on welfare and the production of coins. Money was also saved through the delaying, and rescheduling, of the rolling out of some key projects. These included Te Mato Vai and repairs to bridges and drainage systems.

The government said the funding committed to these projects is “generally unaffected” as the work will be completed in the future.