‘Hero of faith’ had a long and full life

Papa Nikau Tangaroa (second from right) with his wife Upokoina and Metuatini and Ura Tangaroa. 16091306

Papa Nikau Tangaroa OBE, a Suffragan Bishop in the Apostolic Church who died on September 9, had a long and distinguished life,

Papa Nikau, as he was commonly known, was the first local Secretary of Justice to be appointed in the Cook Islands and was passionate in growing and helping Cook Islanders in all walks of life.

Loved and admired by many in the community, as evidenced by the tributes that poured in for his memorial service last Friday, he was a true community man, and loved to serve his islands. He was also described as a ‘hero of faith’ in the ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Papa Tangaroa served his nation as a Justice of the Peace for many years and from its inception, was general secretary of the Apostolic Church’s 43rd Episcopal District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Inc, based in Indiana, USA. The organisation is also referred to as the South Pacific Council.

He was described as a national icon in sports and a true son of the Cook Islands and a song especially composed for last year’s 50th anniversary celebrations was played at the service. Composed by Bishop Tutai Pere, the song was highly appropriate, as it is titled Kuki Airani Purotu, Taku Ipukarea – My Beautiful Cook Islands, My Lovely Paradise.

Papa Nikau was born on July 11, 1936, to Tangaroa Metuatini and Metua Temu Te Tupu o Rongo on the island of Aitutaki. He was the fourth of 15 children, and was studious from a young age. He attended Araura Primary school and at 12 years of age he went on a scholarship to the prestigious Wanganui school and Collegiate in New Zealand for six years.

He returned to the Cook Islands in 1954 and met an ‘Atiu Nui warrior princess’, Upokoina Kau Matenga from Enuamanu. They married on December 24, 1964 and had three daughters: Nelli, Ina and Ngarangi. They also had three sons: Morris, Peta and Geoff. At last count Papa Nikau had 18 grandchildren, and around 26 great-grandchildren.

His interest in law drew Papa Nikau to work with the Cook Islands Ministry of Justice and he dedicated his career to helping his people in the areas of law and justice.

He rose through the ranks in the ministry from clerk, to Registrar and later became the first Cook Islander to be appointed Secretary of Justice, serving in this role until 1996.

Papa Nikau’s other roles included advisor to the Cook Islands’ first premier, the late Albert Henry. Loyal to the vision of growing the Cook Islands for Cook Islanders, he was also on the board of directors for the Airport Authority. He was chairman of the Aitutaki Hostel and a trustee for Maina Trading.

“Complementing his work life, Papa Nikau acknowledged the spiritual values instilled in him by his mother,” his children said in a tribute.

“Her prayer was for her children to become involved in the work of the Lord.

“Dad was blessed with the opportunity to work as a secretary of the Avarua Cook Islands Chirstian Church, a deacon for Maraerenga and captain of the Avarua Boys Brigade.

“In the 1980s, he truly gave his life to Jesus and was baptized by Bishop Robert McMurray in December,1987. He never turned back in his faith – in fact he steamed ahead and never doubted his decision. He was fearless and was often referred to as “the Judge,” because he always gave his best and expected this of those whom he loved.”

In the early 2000s Tangaroa was awarded the Order of the British Empire, in recognition of his work for his country.

However, the children said that in all of their father’s decisions, the work of the Lord came first.

“For example, in the early 2000s he was honoured to be shortlisted as the Cook Islands High Commissioner to New Zealand. At the same time, he was offered the position of pastor at the Apostolic Light of the World Church. He chose to go on the mission field for the Lord. For papa, this was the biggest honour.

“His love for God and His people further increased his love and passion in serving the people of Atiu.

Dad fell in love with Atiu and she was always in his heart, to the day he died.”

Papa Tangaroa held the Mania Rangi Toto Mataiapo title under Tamatoa Ariki (Araura enua) until he passed on the role due to health reasons.

He was linked to the four Ariki in Aitutaki – Tamatoa Ariki, Vaeruarangi Ariki, Teurukura Ariki and Manarangi Ariki. He hailed from Ngati Tepaki, whose role as Te Toakaora is to invest the Ariki of Aitutaki. This title is currently held by his younger brother, Teao.

In Aitutaki, Papa Tangaroa also had lineage to tribes including Ngati Tona and Ngati Aumaro.

On Rarotonga he had linkages to chiefly lines, Mataiapo (Anga Mataiapo) and Rangatira (Tekatupu Rangatira), in Takitumu, Puaikura and Te Au o Tonga. Through his mother, Metua Temu, he had links to tribes on Manihiki (Kauraka and Napara clan). - Release/CS

Aere ra!