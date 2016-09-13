Coral on list of protected reef species

Pacific nations are trying to stop trading in endangered Silky sharks. According to Wikipedia, Silky sharks are valued for their fins, and to a lesser extent their meat, hide, liver oil, and jaws. Because of their abundance, they form a major component of commercial and artisanal shark fisheries in many countries. Their association with tuna results in many sharks being taken as bycatch in tuna fisheries. However, data now suggest that silky shark numbers are declining around the world. 16090922

AROUND 5600 species of animals and 30,000 species of plants are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, or CITES.

More than 180 countries have signed up to the convention, but the Cook Islands is not one, nor is China. However, the Cook Islands Islands is obligated to meet the requirement of CITES member countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

If nations don’t adhere to the regulations, then they can be placed on to a trade blacklist.

In the Cook Islands the CITES listed species include:

Acanthastrea brevis: A vulnerable species of stony coral found in reef habitats at depths of 1 to 20 metres. It is threatened by habitat loss and crown-of-thorns starfish predation. It is particularly susceptible to coral bleaching and ocean acidification.

Acanthastrea echinata: A species of coral in the family Lobophylliidae known commonly as the starry cup coral. It is a wide-ranging species found throughout the Pacific Ocean. It can inhabit any reef habitat to depths of 50m. This species, which may become threatened with the global decline of coral reefs, is a popular coral used in aquariums.

Acanthastrea: A large polyp stony coral in the family Lobophylliidae. Its colonies are massive and usually flat. The corallites are either circular or angular in shape. The polyps are extended only at night.

Acanthastrea ishigakiensis: Is a species of coral found in Pacific waters. It has a narrow depth range, and is susceptible to coral bleaching and disease. It is also threatened by the global loss of coral reef habitats.

Megaptera novaeangliae: The humpback whale is a species of baleen whale. One of the larger rorqual species, adults range in length from 12–16 m and weigh about 36,000 kg. The humpback has a distinctive body shape, with long pectoral fins and a knobbly head. It is known for breaching and other distinctive surface behaviors, making it popular with whale watchers.