New rules to save Pacific sharks

Mobula ray gill plates are highly prized for Asian medicine and can fetch up to US$250 a kilo. This close-up view exaggerates the size of the ray, which is known for its ability to “fly” for short distances above the sea. 16090923

SHARKS and rays are to be put forward by Pacific Island nations as marine species to be listed among those that cannot be sold or traded.

The sharks are thresher and silky sharks, and the rays are mobula rays. There are nine species of mobula rays, which are slightly smaller than the two species of manta rays that were both listed on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Specieis, or CITES.

The “united Pacific voice will be heard loud and clear on the global stage” at the CITES conference in South Africa, according to the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme.

SPREP says the Pacific Islands are taking the lead in putting forward a number of marine species to be ‘listed’ on CITES appendices, which regulate species that are traded internationally.

Plants and animals listed on Appendix I cannot be traded and species listed on Appendix II require an export permit from the country of origin and an import permit from the country of destination. Both exporting and importing countries must be satisfied that any trade that occurs is not detrimental to the conservation and sustainable use of the species traded.

Fiji, Samoa, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu are the Pacific Island parties to the CITES.

While not a signatory, the Cook Islands is obligated to meet the requirement of CITES member countries such as Australia and New Zealand. There are more than 180 nations who have signed the agreement since 1973.

CITES is now one of the oldest conventions in the world regulating trade in wildlife products.

“Traditionally the Pacific Islands have adopted a low profile at the CITES conventions, in more recent years, however, the region has become more active players, especially for threatened marine species,” said SPREP’s Shark and Ray Conservation Officer, Juney Ward.

While there are expected to be divisive views when it comes to resolutions on elephants, rhinos and lions, the meeting will also be an exciting time for the Pacific as Fiji, Samoa and Palau take to this global forum their proposal to list mobula rays on Appendix II.

The gill plates of both manta and mobula rays are highly prized for Asian medicine, fetching up to US$250 per kilo. This has driven a thriving international trade that has resulted in population declines wherever monitoring has been carried out.

The proposal to list mobula rays has been co-sponsored by more than 50 countries, most of them from outside the Pacific Islands, making it one of the best-supported proposals for this year’s meeting.

Fiji, Samoa and Palau have also joined with the governments of Sri Lanka and Maldives to sponsor the listing of thresher and silky sharks on Appendix II.

“These species are of great importance to the Pacific region’s marine environment and our cultural heritage,” said Ms Ward.

”Populations of all these species have been declining at an alarming rate, not only globally but also within the Pacific. As large ocean states, losing these species in our waters would mean losing part of our connection with our culture and heritage.”

A meeting in Samoa last month brought together the Pacific members of CITES to prepare for the upcoming convention.

Samoa’s deputy prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said: “If the Pacific wants progress within our region, then we will have to work together and take our messages together to the key global meetings.”

“With this in mind, the Pacific delegates will be working hard to get their message to protect mobula rays, thresher and silky sharks across to a global audience.

“Two side events will be held at the convention to highlight the Pacific initiatives to protect sharks and rays and lay out the road to recovery as well as providing livelihoods through sustainable trade in wildlife,” said Ms Ward.

This convention will also be the first meeting attended by the newest member of CITES – the Kingdom of Tonga, the ninth Oceania member, bringing the total number of CITES parties to 183.

Note: The 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from September 23 to October 5. Oceania countries participating include Australia, Fiji, Samoa, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

