Family and friends gather to open Jane Strickland tivaivai exhibition

The OPENING of Treasured Memories, an exhibition of the marvellous tivaivai works of the late Jane Strickland, was a chance for friends, family and admirers to see the pieces for the first time in 20 years.

A large gathering listened to speeches and insights into the tivaivai artist and her work before the exhibition was opened.

There are 13 detailed tivaivai taorei, tataura and manu along with 22 exquisitely embroidered vai pute (pillowcases) on display at the museum.

They provide insight into the detailed techniques of tivaivai-making by a generation of Cook Islands women whose mana (prestige) was defined by their domestic and craft abilities.

The exhibition is on at the National Museum – Runanga Pakau until October 28.