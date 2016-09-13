Dog’s death sparks fear for kids

Robyn Kippenberger has concerns for Cook Islands children coming into contact with paraquat. 16090807

HAVING witnessed the agony of a dog that she believes was poisoned with paraquat, SPCA caregiver Robyn Kippenberger says she fears for Rarotonga’s children.

The former New Zealand MP and chief of the NZSPCA was almost in tears describing the last hours of a young dog that suffered terribly and could not be saved.

“She was under a year old. She’d dug herself a hole in the earth and she’d eaten dirt, which is really common in animals that have been poisoned. Dirt is a cleanser.

“But she was on her last legs when I picked her up and she cried all the way into Esther Honey.

“The young vet that saw her was just appalled. He said to me ‘She’s dying’ and then he gave her adrenalin and a drip and he was out getting something else for the drip and she just finally went.

“It was anincredibly distressing thing, she had obviously been stressed for some time. “

Kippenberger said she had picked the dog up right next to agricultural land – near two schools – where they had been spraying paraquat and thought the animal was likely to have drunk from a nearby puddle.

“Any dog will drink from a puddle, especially when they are roaming. It’s a bit of a drink on the trot.”

Paraquat is a highly toxic weedkiller that is banned in more than 30 countries.

People can get sick if paraquat touches a cut on your skin and it may damage the kidneys, liver, and esophagus.

If it is swallowed, death can quickly occur. There is no specific treatment for paraquat poisoning.

The dangers of the herbicide has Kippenberger worried because it is so easy to get on Rarotonga.

“It’s freely available for the home gardener. Even though there are warnings on the containers, the fact you can actually purchase and use it in your garden is not ethical.”

She said there were no signs up warning people it was being used in an area where children are walking with bare feet.

Paraquat shouldn’t even be sold here, Kippenberger said.

“It’s being manufactured in New Zealand, but it is banned in NZ.

“Manufactured in NZ, banned in NZ and yet they’re selling it up here.”

She said paraquat must be bad “when NZ deemed it to be bad enough to ban it”.

“There are no signs, there’s no requirement for signs, but it shouldn’t be here at all.”

In May, Esther Honey Foundation manager Jo Taylor Kupu reported that about 21 animal poisoning cases had been recorded in Rarotonga the previous month.

Kupu reported that paraquat appeared to be the main cause of death.

Believing the herbicide to be the cause is one thing, but proving it is very much another.

Kippenberger says blood samples are taken from the dogs before they die and then there is a small window for them to be tested. “Like about 12 hours.”

The problem is there are no diagnostic services on Rarotonga, they have to go to New Zealand and “that’s not easy”.

She says the issue of paraquat use is an island-wide problem and she fears for the children.

“Where dogs are, kids are. Small children will go everywhere, it’s the same with dogs.”

Kippenberger says she was really affected by the young dog being “so distressed, so incredibly in pain”.

“We are incredibly upset by the dogs, but this is something that gets into people’s systems. It may not be as dramatic, because kids don’t drink out of puddles, but what’s it going to mean for them down the track?

“We shouldn’t take the risk.”