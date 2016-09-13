Northern women get support from CIBCF

Mrs Taputu Mariri (CINCW Co-ordinator), Hanapo Viniki, Materau Ford (Manager/Community and Protocol Services), Arikisau Itaake, Kanea Turama, Teura Wichman, Mama Orometua Bosini (CICC), Tererua Maretapu (Catholic) and Marion Taia (Welfare Officer), at the Women's Community Centre in Omoka receiving the shipment of personal gear for the women of Tongareva. 16090611

This year the foundation teamed up with the Cook Islands National Council of Women to ensure women who rarely travelled to Rarotonga could be included in this programme of receiving donated bras.

Tongareva Island’s Community Affairs Manager Materau Ford received the donation on behalf of the women of Tongareva and thanked Mrs Taputukura Mariri of the Cook Islands National Council of Women who managed to have the large bag carried to the northern-most island by our Patrol Boat Te Kukupa in August. Often left out of distribution parcels, Mrs Ford acknowledged the combined effort of all involved to ensure that our women in Tongareva received this small, but very important, gift to the personal life of our women. She extended appreciation to the CI Breast Cancer Foundation President Jaewyn McKay and CINCW Patron Rongomatane Ada Ariki for helping to bring these items to Tongareva.