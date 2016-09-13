Titikaveka’s kids show off a real talent

THE TITIKAVEKA Cook Islands Christian Church boy’s brigade and girl guides presented their recycled items to church members and families over the weekend.

Displaying colorful eis and beautiful hand-made decorations for family homes, the 30 students showcased that the use of recycled clothing materials was worth their time and effort.

Backbone of the committee Naomi Ru said the lessons started in January this year, however, the practical part was initiated in June.

“There are five leaders in the group and three very young leaders and we all worked together to get this project completed,” Ru said.

She said the main inspiration behind their success was Mama Pani Ben, who is more than 70 years of age.

“The idea behind the project is Mama Pani and when the students first started they didn’t know anything about using the recycled items.

“But we explained that was just like using the leaves and flowers and they learned it really fast,” she said.

The items made will only be displayed at the Titikaveka Sunday school hall, says Ru, and the hard work and courage of the children is acknowledged.

“For Mama Pani, she had sleepless nights to see this project done and she is still active and has a lot more good advice and talent to share with the young ones.”

Meanwhile the message, or the word of God, given to the students was to use their talents to build the Kingdom of God.

Reverend Papa Aratangi’s wife, Mrs Canny Aratangi advised the members and guests present that everything God gives is to bring life and light to everyone.