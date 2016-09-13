Chiefs call for Greenpeace help

Traditional leaders in Rarotonga are intensifying opposition to the Cook Islands ever becoming a partner to the European Union purse seine fishing agreement by formally appealing to environmental giant Greenpeace for help.

With a judicial review application before the High Court, which cites prime minister Henry Puna, finance minister Mark Brown and the European Union as first, second and third respondents respectively, the Aronga Mana spokesman Manavaroa Tutara Phillip Nicholas says having Greenpeace on side would help their cause “in a massive way”.

The Aronga Mana want the EU Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement that’s been signed by Marine Resources secretary Ben Ponia declared to be against traditional laws and not in the interest of the Cook Islands people.

Nicholas says these beliefs are supported by 33 per cent of the population or 4100 people signing a petition against purse seining.

“We are putting our appeal for help before Greenpeace; representing the traditional leaders who are the guardians of our country’s most important resource — our ocean, our people and the future generations who need us all to speak for them,” says Manavaroa, a senior chief.

Manavaroa believes what this country is experiencing with respect to the European Union intent on gaining a permanent foothold to purse seine in the Cook Islands EEZ is not an issue confined to just this Pacific country.

“I believe this to be a regional issue because our people have spoken out in opposition to losing our most precious resource to foreign interests, we’ve been ignored by the government and this is a serious environmental - and people — issue that we need Greenpeace to become involved in to help the Cook Islands people.” The high chief points out that two of the purse seining factory ships intended to fish here, Albatun Tres and Albacora Uno are the biggest in the world and have been on the Greenpeace radar for some years.

“Part of the Greenpeace motto is to ‘…protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace,’ this problem created by the EU and government for our people is well within the organisation’s mandate”.

“As responsible traditional leaders we must advocate for our people and not shy away from any issues that affect our people,” adds Manavaroa.

“If government is intent on selling our natural resource to balance their books, when the consequences are so dire to our peoples’ livelihood, income, independence and keeping them in the Cook Islands – we traditional leaders must stand up strongly – when there appears to be reckless spending on part of government.”

Manavaroa says government needs to balance their books some other way; “not bind us by signing away resources that we are totally reliant on”.

He likens the EU fishing agreement as a terrible sentence for the Cook Islands people to eating fish only from cans.

Manavaroa says a formal entreaty to Greenpeace is being prepared and will be submitted this week.

He said to date there had been no engagement with the environmental giant, so looked forward to conversing with them.

Traditional leaders have also launched a nationwide appeal for help to pay the expenses of a legal team to go to battle in the High Court against the government. It’s understood Crown Law is preparing a case to have the Aronga Mana application for the judicial review struck out. At a meeting last week, a group of chiefs, including paramount chiefs Vakatini and Karika, reaffirmed opposition to the EU fishing agreement and to continue fighting against it.

They ask how the signature of one man (Ponia) could carry more authority and mana over the signatures of more than 4000 Cook Islanders including the country’s traditional leaders and customary guardians.

The report of a Select Committee charged with looking into the purse seining issue is expected to be tabled in Parliament during this session. Manavaroa says with the government Select Committee MPs already in favour of purse seining and the EU agreement, he hopes the report will be fair and examine the controversial issues in depth.