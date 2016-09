High-achieving police officers and emergency services staff had their big day when they graduated from a leadership training course in Rarotonga recently.

The graduates were from Cook Islands, Niue, Palau, Kiribati, Palau, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and the Federated States of Micronesia. The officers were trained in emergency Command, Control and Co-ordination by Australian Federal Police tutors Geoff Whiley and Steve Kirby.

CI News was there to record a proud day for all those involved.