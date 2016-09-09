Week focuses on serious problem

THE COOK Islands and the rest of the world will be commemorating World Suicide Day today, marking the beginning of a week-long awareness programme by Te Kainga Mental Health & Wellbeing Services in conjunction with Te Marae Ora, CIFWA and other community stakeholders.

According to the World Health Organization it estimates that over 800,000 people die by suicide each year- that’s one person every 40 seconds. Up to 25 times as many again make a suicide attempt.

This year’s theme is ‘connect, communicate, care.’ And these three words are at the heart of suicide prevention.

The awareness programme aims to cover these three important areas through different activities, such as information booths at the Punanga Nui Market and in front of BSP bank in Avarua.

Te Kainga founder, Mereana Taikoko and Dr Rangi Fariu have also been approached by community groups to run workshops to help them understand the issue of Suicide. There will also be a Radio Talk on Cook Islands Radio and 88FM Radio next week September 14 and 15 on Suicide prevention measures. Another part of the week programme will be a radio talk on ‘Parenting’ this will be in conjunction with Te Maraurau o te Pae Apii.

There are also plans to take the Suicide Prevention Awareness into the colleges and youth groups on Rarotonga, with the message: “You are not to blame for what happened to those who took their own lives. But we can all learn how to help save lives in the future.”

The talks will be delivered by Dr Fariu and Mereana Taikoko where they will cover issues including, ‘connect, communicate, care’ which are very important part in the lives of not just the young people but everyone in our community today. - Te Kainga O Pa Taunga Trust