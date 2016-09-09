Apii Avarua’s oldest pupil looks back

AS APII Avarua counts down to its centennial celebration, bonfires and the flying of the British flag, the Union Jack is what the oldest surviving student of Apii Avarua recalls the most from her school days.

Tepaeru Whitta remembers that in 1935, that schools around Rarotonga celebrated King George V’s Silver Jubilee and Apii Avarua students had to march along with pupils from other schools.

“Before the celebrations we had to practise marching in school because other schools would be at the event also,” Whitta said.

Whitta, who will be turning 93 next month said the students were told march around and in opposite directions.

“We never understood why we were marching around and doing a ‘criss-cross’ march, until the day of the celebration.

“It was wonderful: we were dressed in red, white and blue and suddenly we formed the union jack,” she said.

The celebration during the day was followed by the construction of bonfires in Avarua and for the pupils, there was a lot of waiting around for what they considered the most exciting part of the event, said Whitta.

“Two weeks before the celebrations, we all took fireworks to school to be used at the bonfires and the teachers created these beautiful fireworks display in the sky. Those celebrations are memories that Cook Islanders at that time could not forget,” Whitta said.

As she sat on the front porch of her son John’s home in Rutaki this week, Whitta said at Apii Avarua and other schools in those days English, was the main language and Maori was not allowed to be spoken in the school.

“I didn’t mind, I loved it, I love the sound of the ‘s’, because Rarotongan language doesn’t use the letter ‘s’,” Whitta said, laughing.

She said the main purpose of children attending school in the Cook Islands back in those days seemed to be to learn the English language.

And she suddenly remembered one thing that school children are not subject to these days - the bamboo sticks which teachers used to punish any pupils who stepped out of line.

In those days, corporal punishment in school was legal and they would be smacked with a bamboo stick if the teachers heard them speaking in Maori.

Meanwhile, Apii Avarua had changed a lot, especially in terms of the buildings, she said.

“There have been a lot of changes with the school buildings and the big playground that we used to have.

It is just too bad that in those days, no-one thought to take a lot of photos of the school and the students,” she said, with a hint of sadness.

But on a happier note, Whitta said she was looking forward to the Apii Avarua Centennial celebrations to be held from October 7 – 15.

“I urge all ex-students, current students and parents, to attend the celebration.

“The school has been here for one hundred years and that calls for our support and celebration.”