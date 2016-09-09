Always there to lend a hand...

Health minister Nandi Glassie, Te Marae Ora (Ministry of Health) secretary Elizabeth Iro, and Dr May Aung together with colleagues came together this week to thank Air New Zealand manager David Bridge and his wife Noeline for all the health related assistance they have given the Ministry and other organisations working in the health sector during their 14 years in Rarotonga. In all the speeches reference was made to the couple’s professionalism, willingness to help and can do approach to any situation. 16090808

IN THE 14 years that Noeline and David have called Rarotonga home they have participated about ‘120 per cent’ in the community.

Pretty much from day one, Noeline has been involved in all sorts of voluntary capacities for all sorts of organisations.

I have had first-hand experience working with her over the past three years on the Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation. Noeline’s passion for the Foundation and the work we do, and her compassion for the women we work with, is second to none.

How she balances all her voluntary work is amazing. On any one day she could be delivering a basket of goodies to the maternity ward for a new baby (on behalf of Hospital Comforts), replenishing the magazine racks at the hospital and Tupapa clinic with ex-Koru lounge mags, baking cakes for the sick or elderly, or attending community meetings.

And on the side, she has baked every Air New Zealand full-time employee a birthday cake every year since they arrived in Rarotonga – and that’s a fair few cakes!

As for David, well apart from juggling with the massive number of sponsorship requests as part of his job, he has also been an active member in the community; most notably perhaps through his membership and work with Rotary.

I know they have formed a deep affection for Rarotonga and the Cook Islands and in his comments yesterday, David let slip that that a part of them will always be here in Rarotonga. They have many friends here and intend to visit frequently.

- Jaewyn McKay