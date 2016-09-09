Three new huts add interest to Punanga Nui

With construction work in progress, the market management team and the Ministry of Agriculture are advising the public to take extra care when visiting the Punanga Nui market. 16090924

THREE NEW huts are expected to open at the Punanga Nui market in the next couple of weeks.

Ministry of Agriculture Director of Policy, planning and projects Patrick Arioka said the additional hut development, located close to the children’s playground, had been planned since early 2015. He said the aim was to increase the range of vendor products, which now range from clothing and arts and crafts through to healthy ‘fast’ food and a mixture of community social and cultural activities led by the Creative centre.

“The management committee focused on interested parties who can be part of the entire food court mixture and commit to open from Monday to Saturday rather than choosing to open no more than two days a week,” Arioka said.

He said this would draw a wider range of customers who were not just looking for food.

Hut owners who have been awarded the space include Alex Olah and his partner who will be providing healthy food for children and adults. Oliver Peyroux will focus on island design garments for surfers and sportspeople, while the Creative Centre, under the leadership of another hut owner will focus on arts and craft, clothing, while promoting disability awareness.

Arioka said the owners have been working together since early last year to design huts that were attractive, and opening at both ends from the road walkway to the opposite end of the food court area.

“It was important for the market to have an attractive atmosphere, environmentally fitting to the site, with the ability to work with a range of customers taking into account of our disability communities,” he said.

“For many months the owners have been working hard with government agencies to fulfill the building code standard requirements from ICI, the National Environment Services, the Ministry of Health, Te Aponga Uira and Bluesky.”

The group also met with the minister responsible for the market, Albert Nicholas to show him their designs. The group told Nicholas the food court would be an exciting business area that would draw a range of customers and draw tourist trade during the week.

Meanwhile, with construction work in progress, the market management team and the Ministry of Agriculture advise the public to take extra care while visiting the market.

They apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public