Plans to link agriculture and tourism

THE COOK ISLANDS Ministry of Agriculture is working with an international development consulting firm to link agriculture to the tourism sector.

New Zealand-based firm, Finnish Consulting Group (FCG) ANZDEC said due to declining agricultural production and increasing trade imbalance, there was an urgent need for the Cook Islands to develop policies and interventions to link agriculture to the growing tourism sector. Agriculture ministry secretary Mat Purea said this was being done in close consultation with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Government had developed a project focusing on developing high value agricultural products for export and for domestic purposes.

“This project runs for two years and its total value will be $46,800. It will be completed by the end of 2017 or early 2018,” Purea said.

The first stage focuses on food technology, food processing, food safety, and agribusiness, with ANZDEC supplying experts in all of these fields as well as the project monitoring and reporting.

The second stage will be led by ANZDEC with Koko Siga Pacific as sub-consultant.

“This stage focuses specifically on vanilla, coffee production and processing, vegetables and off-season production, pineapple, and hydroponics,” Purea said.

“The first stage has started already and it’s an important time when crops such as mangoes, chillies and papaya are plentiful. We can process and add value to these products.”.

Purea said two training workshops had been conducted on March and July and the last workshop on processing would be held in February 2017.

The second part of the project focuses on consistency of supplies of produce, with a special emphasis on vegetables and fruit.

“As we have experienced during our cooler months our vegetables do well during this period and we seem to have better supplies of vegetables on the market. We can compete well with similar vegetables that are imported. However, during the summer months, it became too hot for most vegetables to grow so there were poorer supplies on the market, Purea added.

“The plan with this project is to encourage new farmers to take up hydroponic growing and for other farmers to look into summer house vegetable growing under cover during our hot months.

“This component of the project will start in September, and will involve a hydroponic training workshop. First-time hydroponic growers are invited to attend the workshop to learn some tricks involved in growing hydroponically,” he said.

This would be followed by summer house training with demonstrations of setting up and constructing summer houses and training for farmers to grow vegetables to supply the local market.

Consultants experienced in hydroponics and indoor growing will be running these training workshops in late October-November

Meanwhile, work on establishing vanilla plantations on Mangaia has started already and training on vanilla processing has also been completed.