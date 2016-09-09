Brown slams ‘desperate Demos’

Finance minister Mark Brown says the Demos are incapable of understanding the Constitution of the Cook Islands. 16090947

A SCATHING Mark Brown has slammed the opposition over its bid to dump Albert Nicholas from his seat, branding it as “nothing more than a last-ditch desperate attempt by a Democratic Party that had no idea what it is doing”.

The Finance Minister said: “They’ve got to be seen to be doing something, because I’ve called them totally incompetent.

“They don’t even have a candidate for this by-election that’s been running out at Nikaupara.”

Brown attacked the Democrats on radio on Wednesday and he said that stirred them up and “they’ve gone on the offensive”.

He said: “We have seen in the past they appointed Teina Bishop as leader of the opposition to lead their Demo Party and this was as a result, advised to us by members Selina Napa and Captain Tama, on radio, that they were incapable of fully understanding the Constitution of the Cook Islands. And the standing orders of parliament.

“They felt that having Teina as their leader would be beneficial to them. With Teina no longer there the opportunity was there for Demos to rebuild themselves … but what did they do? They went and picked the most inexperienced member of the Cook Islands Party to now lead the opposition.

“It really does not show any confidence in the Demo Party in their leadership within the DP and in their MPs in their caucus.

“They totally disregarded their current leader, which is a shame I think, but we’ll see what happens and transpires on Monday.”

Parliament is due for its first sitting this coming Monday.

“But this attempt to declare the RAPPA seat vacant is, I think, nothing more than blowing smoke and it will end up like just about every other legal enterprise the Democrats attempted over past two years … simply turning into dust.”

Brown agreed the bid to use anti-party-hopping legislation to oust Nicholas may come back to haunt the Democrats.

“They are basically saying one thing about one Member of Parliament and totally ignoring the exact situation with another MP, who is now the leader of the opposition.

“So it only works on one side, not the other.”

Brown said there was nothing in the Nicholas situation that would trigger anti-party hopping laws.

He said Nicholas, who is the Internal Affairs minister, had not voted on confidence or supply.

“Albert did not vote on the Budget. He seconded the motion for the reading of the Budget.

“The law is very specific on anti-hopping legislation. It’s on supply or confidence.”

Brown said Nicholas could stay in the House and talk on merits of legislation, but not vote.

“So, as far as the law is concerned, there has been no breach of the electoral amendment act in regards to anti-hopping legislation. He is very much entitled to retain his seat and hold his seat as MP for Avatiu.”

Asked if the government had taken legal advice over the matter, he answered: “We certainly have had legal advice and I understand the Demo Party also had legal advice - and were advised not to pursue this avenue because there is no legal basis to declare the seat vacant.

“Everything they’ve attempted has turned to dust.

“The Democrat Party is demonstrating once again their lack of understanding about the parliamentary process. I can confirm that the member for Avatiu did not vote in the Budget process and so there has been no triggering of the anti-hopping legislation.

“He did second the motion for the second reading of the Budget. That’s a totally separate process from actually voting on the Budget itself. What we were doing was tabling the bill for acceptance by the house and for the reading of the bill, which is going through and debating the principles and merits of the appropriation bill.

“AND HE’S quite safe and comfortable in his seat in parliament.

“So we’re quite comfortable with the situation and looking forward to going into parliament with our full quotient of numbers and having a quorum to conduct business in parliament.”

Brown says he expects the tabling of the purse seine petition will take up the first order of business. “We will be quite happy to spend some time debating the report that will be tabled in parliament. There are a number of findings that the select committee have been privy to, mainly from regional agencies that manage the fishery in the Pacific, and the involvement of CI in that fishery.

“There are number of recommendations we will be discussing and debating

