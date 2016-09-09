Sailing set to host first award night

Taua Elisa, who represented the Cook Islands at the Rio Olympic Games, will share his Olympic experience at the Sailing Cook Islands awards night tomorrow. 16090823

SAILING Cook Islands is set to host its first National Awards at the Rarotonga Sailing Club in Muri tomorrow night.

The event, which is one of the highlights in the association calendar for the year, will be held from 6pm to 9pm.

The awards night will recognise the efforts of local sailors who have done their clubs and country proud in domestic and international competitions.

Sailing Cook Islands secretary Helema Williams said they were looking forward to this historic event, which will be attended by the members of the sailing community and other supporters.

“The event is planned to be an informal celebration for our sailing family and friends of our sailing awardees in competition, race officials, coaches and class championships from optimists to kites and vakas,” Williams said.

“It is an opportunity for clubs to acknowledge the efforts of its volunteers.

“The highlight will be the Sailor of the Year trophies for three age groups – junior Under-16, Youth U19 and Open categories.”

Williams said junior sailors would play an important role at the awards night as the trophy escorts for the awardees to create an integrated event where all ages and classes of sailing are freely represented.

“Our youth sailors are excited and looking forward to this involvement.”

Those attending the event will also have an opportunity to hear about the Rio Olympics experience from Cook Islands laser sailors Teau McKenzie and Taua Elisa.

“This will be interesting and a chance to mix and mingle with class champions and Sailors of the Year will make for a very entertaining night.

“All this enhanced by complimentary cocktails, tasty food and toasty marshmallows on the beach will make this a casual sailor occasion on the best beach in Takitumu and an enjoyable one for all.”

For more information on the Sailing National Awards, see the event poster on page 12.

Confirmations of attendance can be texted to 54233 or via call to Sails on 27349.