Pet owners should act quickly to prevent animals suffering

Puppies that are treated for problems with flea and worm infestations will become happy and healthy animals. However pet owners need to get infected animals off to the Esther Honey Centre quickly to avoid serious problems.

Esther Honey Foundation is calling on pet owners to get their pets treated as soon as possible if flea and worm infestations are suspected.

Foundations operations manager Jo Taylor-Kupu said many puppies had been brought to the centre last week after owners found out they were infested with fleas and worms.

“A lot of puppies were around and five of them died. It is just sad,” Taylor-Kupu said.

Flea and worm infestations had also been an issue in the past and it was extremely important that pet owners understood the importance of getting their pets checked regularly and ensuring they were not affected by the fleas and worms, she said.

“The last of a litter of five very beautiful puppies died. We had to put the last one to sleep and it all could have been avoided.

“They died due to infestations of fleas and worms and all that the pet owners had to do was pay $25 for all these puppies and their mum to be saved. We have a stack of great flea and worm medication at the clinic,” Taylor-Kupu said.

Some symptoms of worms in dogs are diarrhea – loose, soft or bloody stools, stools, vomiting, lethargy, weight loss, dull coats and even a sudden increase in appetite.

Taylor-Kupu said worms and fleas sucked out all the blood from dogs and cats and made them anaemic, slowly killing them. Meanwhile, the clinic is still facing slow demand for desexing pets and there is a great need for more awareness on this matter, Taylor-Kupu said.

She said next year the foundation is looking at an awareness campaign in Rarotonga for people to understand the importance of desexing their pets. The aim of desexing is to curb the number of roaming dogs on the island and to reduce the steadily growing number of stray cats.

At the moment the foundation has four veterinarian nurses and vets, and volunteer vets will be available until the end of the year.

“People should just bring their pets in for desexing. It’s easy, and they really have nothing much to be worried about.”

Taylor Kupu said staff had also dealt with a large number of cats with skin cancers over the past few weeks.

It was important to bring the cats in to the centre as soon as symptoms of skin cancers showed.

She said the problem occurred mostly in ginger cats and while the clinic did not have any way of treating the cancers, they did have pain-relieving medications.