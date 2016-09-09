Whales galore means busy time for team

There has been plenty of whale action off Rarotonga over the last two weeks, as this superb photo shows. PHOTO: ©NAN HAUSER, COOK ISLANDS WHALE RESEARCH 16090610

THE WHALE team has been busier than ever in the last couple of weeks! With lots of whales and many guests, there hasn’t been a moment of downtime.

We recently spent a couple of weeks with Young Ocean Explorer’s Steve Hathaway. As a good friend of Nan’s and fellow ocean-lover, Steve clicked well with the team and was able to experience lots of extremely special whale moments.

Steve has spent time filming various cetaceans, including baleen whales and toothed whales. He recently filmed orcas, in Southern New Zealand. After getting a little taste of South Pacific humpbacks with us last season, he couldn’t wait to get back to Rarotonga and further experience our baleen beauties.

Right after Steve left for New Zealand, we had several guests arrive at the same time. Amongst them were Candy Green of the US Embassy in New Zealand, Rick Rosenthal of Blue Planet, Dr Travis Horton of University of Canterbury, and Dr Peyman Zawar-Reza of University of Canterbury.

Candy Green is the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in New Zealand. We managed to get Candy out on the boat a few times and witnessed a mother, calf, and escort group, singers, and a battle between whales within 48 hours. Candy brought the team some great whale luck!

Rick Rosenthal and Nan are collaborating on a future film called Whale Wisdom that focuses on the intelligence and complex culture of whales. Their experience in film and expertise in animal behaviour make Rick and Nan an excellent team. Similarly, sharing a common goal in promoting ocean preservation and whale biology unifies Rick and Nan as a powerful conservation force.

As part of Whale Wisdom, Rick will be filming University of Canterbury professor and earth systems scientist Dr Travis Horton.

Dr Horton is interested in the physical parameters behind humpback whale migration. He and Nan recently co-wrote a scientific research paper analysing how the positions of the Sun and Moon, the physical qualities of the seafloor, and gravity play a role in whale migration.

Every summer, southern hemisphere humpback whales feed in Antarctica.

They then spend 6-8 months traveling to the equatorial regions during the winter to mate and give birth. Rarotonga acts as a “corridor” for humpback whales. This means that they stop by for a short period of time, anywhere from a few hours to 10 days, and then move along their migration pathway. Dr Horton also works with Dr Zawar-Reza to develop a new method of identifying marine mammals using infrared imaging. We began work on this project this week and collected some excellent quality data to be used in the future.

Please remember to report any whales at the time of sighting (text or call) to ph 55-666. We thank you for your continuous support of our projects and for being an essential part of our team in working towards a better world! You can always learn more about what we do at whaleresearch.org and nanhauser.com.

- Nan Hauser