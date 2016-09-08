Stage event comes with serious aim

THE 2016 You Matter Stage Challenge will be no ordinary arts performance but is driven by the aim of promoting the positive message that every life matters.

The Cook Islands National Youth Council (CINYC) has organised a performing arts challenge at the National Auditorium this Saturday under the banner of suicide prevention.

CINYC secretary Sieni Tiraa says the theme for the stage challenge is built around suicide prevention awareness and will take on special significance given that International Suicide Prevention Day is recognised annually on the same day.

CINYC Southern Group vice-president Apii Tumutoa says several suicides have occurred in the Cook Islands this year, and the council wants to send out a powerful message and do what they can to prevent these tragic incidents in the future.

The first event the council organised had the support of Te Marae Ora - Ministry of Health, Bluesky, Air Rarotonga, BSP and other sponsors and contributors. Tumutoa said their target audience was the younger generation and pupils from a number of schools were competing in the challenge.

Teams from Tereora, Nukutere and Araura College have entered, and participants from junior schools around Rarotonga will compete in the spoken word category.

“We decided to get the schools doing the stage challenge as we believe this will motivate the students to freely speak their hearts on the issue. And sometimes the message goes deeper when it is received from a young person to a young person,” Tumutoa said.

“We are trying to find ways our young people will enjoy and learn something from it too.”

Tiraa said the event would showcase multiple dance styles, dramas and spoken words which would present strong and positive messages, creatively.

“We want our young people to be well aware that taking your own life will never fix anything.”

The free event this Saturday at the National Auditorium in Tupapa will start at 6pm.

The event is open to anyone young or old who wants to support the schools and young students who are speaking out about suicide prevention awareness.

There will also be food stalls on the night and an excellent programme of education, entertainment and fun.