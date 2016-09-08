US diplomat talks conservation

A HIGH-RANKING United States diplomat has been in Rarotonga having meetings with government officials on a variety of issues, including support for ocean conservation and sustainability.

Candy Green, who is Charges d’Affaires at the US embassy in Wellington, has a major interest in science and innovation as well as ocean conservation. She’s also a huge whale fan and is spending time with whale biologist Nan Hauser and her Whale and Wildlife Centre team.

Green supports the creation of Marae Moana, the Cook Islands Marine Park, which will protect our rich marine biodiversity across 1.1 million square kilometres of ocean.

She thinks a positive and constructive way to look at the issue of protecting the seas long term, is sustainability.

“Sustainability is about managing a resource and using it in a way that protects that resource for future generations. both of that species as well as people trying to use it.

“It’s not an either-or, it’s how you use and it’s managing it sustainably.

“That means people aren’t starving future generations, but learning with support. The US does this, and many other countries are engaged, both with science and best practices to show how you manage a resource like fisheries sustainably.”

Green said the United States and other countries were supporting Pacific Island nations’ ability to patrol and protect their waters and enforce the treaty agreements and the rights and arrangements they had put into place.

“So there are a lot of ways in which that is done. Every arrangement has its own methods of enforcement.

“We, for instance, were part of a multi-nation effort to construct, during a joint exercise called Tropic Twilight in Penrhyn, a fuel depot that enables the Cook Islands’ only (patrol) boat to refuel in the northern islands.

“They can patrol much longer up there, rather than using all their fuel to get there and having to turn around and come back. So that’s, I think, a very solid example of how we are helping.”

While on Rarotonga Green was also promoting US Secretary of State John Kerry’s Our Ocean conference in Washington, DC, on September 15 and16. The conference focus is on the key ocean issues such as marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, illegal fishing and climate-related impacts on the ocean.

The aim is to inspire the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, and civil society to identify solutions and commit to actions to protect and conserve the oceans and their resources. Green said both Kerry and US president Barack Obama were very strong exponents of environmental issues.

“So I’ve talking to officials about that and supporting the project here – Nan Hauser’s work, and the engagement of US students, Travis Horton and others from Canterbury University.”

She also talked on the South Pacific Tuna Treaty, which included some tough stances on both sides.

That treaty reduced the number of days US boats can fish, but gave them the option of buying as many fishing days as they need, instead of a set amount per the previous agreement.

Although negotiations are over, the deal still needs final approval from the various governments.

Said Green: “Everybody is engaged on equal partnership to find a balanced approach to find a way forward that serves all the parties.

“Any treaty negotiations involve a little bit of give and take and we think people vote with their feet on whether they are part of it or not.”