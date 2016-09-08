Assault matter taking too long, says lawyer

THE COOK ISLANDS police prosecution requested the adjournment of an assault case at the Cook Islands High Court on September 1.

The request, made to Justice of the Peace John Kenning, came after Seremaia Labaibure’s defence lawyer, Mark Short, argued that the matter has dragged on since October 18 last year and he had already requested a review as Labaibure and the victim had reconciled.

Labaibure, who pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on a female and injury with intent, is now living with the victim, who is his partner, and has a month-old baby.

Short said the defendant had been charged with intent to injure because the police had stated the defendant tried to use a knife on the victim. However, it was the victim who tried to use the knife, he alleged.

Short presented a letter from the victim asking for the matter be withdrawn, but said police prosecutors were having difficulty accepting this.

“Maybe it’s in regards to a Fijian being with a Cook Islands woman that’s making it too hard for the presecution to treat the case like other matters,” Short said.

Short said the victim had been barred from her family home and the two were concerned about their child. The defendant provided the only support for the victim and child.”

Kenning said he had received probation reports and asked the police why had they not proceeded to sentencing.

Senior Police Prosecutor Sergeant Fairoa Tararo said the first statement given by the victim differed from her second statement. He asked Kenning not to rush into withdrawing the matter.

Kenning said there should only be one charge and Labaibure had already served his 12 months’ probation.

Sergeant Tararo said he would seek approval from the officer in charge to withdraw the charge. The matter was adjourned to today.