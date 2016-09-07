Cook Islands Miss Earth takes recycling seriously

Miss Earth Cook Islands Allanah Herman-Edgar models the outfi t her mother, Maria wore 16 years ago at the Mama Muumuu competition on Rarotonga. 16090540

Miss Earth Cook Islands Allanah Herman-Edgar is representing her island nation in the 2016 Miss Earth competition in the Philippines next month.

She has set up a Miss Earth Cook Islands Facebook page, showing her various efforts to take a stand against climate change, which includes recycling clothing.

She says when people begin to consider the use of electronic devices such as computers, phones and tables to find clothing designs online, and the fumes produced by motor vehicles and motorbikes when they travel into town to buy material and perhaps visit a tailor, the world’s carbon footprint increases.

By choosing to wear at the 16th Miss Earth contest the same outfit her mother wore 16 years ago at Rarotonga’s Mama Muumuu competition, Herman-Edgar hopes to raise more of peoples’ awareness of environmental issues.

She explains that recycling has huge benefits for the natural environment and the people of the Cook Islands are starting to integrate these concepts into their daily lives.

The international Miss Earth contest crowns beauty queens who serve at the forefront of promoting environmental awareness.

Miss Earth founder Lorraine Schuck said that after the success of the Austrian staging of the event last year, organisers thought it would be a good idea to bring back Miss Earth to its home country, the Philippines.

This year’s delegates are scheduled to visit ecotourism destinations in different parts of the country.

The competition will showcase the country’s rich biodiversity, while also encouraging sustainability.

As well as promoting environmental consciousness, Miss Earth 2016 promises to be another spectacular television event that will be seen in around 190 countries around the world.

The grand coronation night for Miss Earth 2016 will be held on Saturday, October 29.