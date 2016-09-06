Maritime patrol wins praise

The RECENT joint maritime patrol through the waters of Cook Islands, Tonga and Niue has won the praise of the Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR).

The ministry says Operation Ika Moana 2016 has been another successful regional surveillance mission.

During the operation a Pacific naval flotilla of three patrol boats and a landing craft monitored the nations’ Exclusive Economic Zones and boarded 32 fishing vessels.

Our police patrol boat, Te Kukupa, boarded 17 ships, its Captain Tepaki Baxter says.

The mission was a co-operative effort led, and hosted, by His Majesty’s Armed Forces of Tonga with Samoa, and Cook Islands’ vessels from August 4 to 30. A Fisheries Officer from Niue was part of the operation.

MMR says the aim of the annual operation is to demonstrate regional co-operation in conducting Monitoring, Control and Surveillance activities in order to combat and eliminate illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing activity and other forms of maritime crime.

The area covered included the EEZ of the northern Cook Islands, Tonga and Niue.

Fisheries Officer Anika Hunter was part of the 13 member crew aboard Te Kukupa during the 23-day operation. This is Hunter’s second mission on Te Kukupa, after becoming the first female Fisheries Officer to join the vessel for a regional operation in 2014.

“On the operational visit to Niue there was an official fleet review presented to the NZ High Commissioner as well as Niuean government officials. Te Kukupa was also involved in an open day where school students and members of the public could visit the boat,” says Hunter.

She says while Samoa’s patrolboat Nafanua was unable to deploy its sea boat for boarding due to a technical issue, she became a support vessel for Te Kukupa during the second and third phases of the operation.

In addition, Nafanua supplied crew for boarding parties during back-to-back boardings.

A total of 32 fishing vessels – 29 of them in Cook Islands’ waters - were sighted and boarded by the three patrol vessels during the four-phase operation.

Says Tonga’s Operations Officer, Lieutenant Azania Fusimalohi: “Operation Ika Moana continues to strengthen our mutual efforts in combating IUU fishing in the Pacific region.

“The level of co-operation between the Cook Islands, Samoa, Niue and Tonga was beyond words and can only get better from here.”

