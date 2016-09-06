Dance skills on show at auditorium

Tereora College students have been hard at work practicing for their grand performance night. 16090242

TEREORA College’s much-anticipated Turanga Vaevae dancing concert will be held next week at the National Auditorium.

College dance teacher Merle Pukerua said the concert’s aim was to showcase and promote the lessons the college teaches during performing arts dance classes.

Pukerua said dance was an ongoing curriculum, and the classes had been operating for seven years.

“However this year, interest in the performing arts area has certainly grown. As the dance teacher, I thought it would be a good opportunity to showcase our students’ talents and what they have learned.”

This will be the first time the event has been held at the National Auditorium as in past years, all dance assessments have been held at the school.

“This is an opportunity to show how talented and gifted our students are in their own cultural dancing and singing, as well as contemporary and hip hop dance way,” Pukerua said.

The aim was for the performers to gain personal satisfaction from completing and performing a dance segment, she added.

“It is an opportunity to showcase themselves to family and friends and the event will include a final NZQA internal assessment for the senior students.

“All proceeds on the night will go towards our dance costumes and equipment that helps to support the performing arts area.”

The programme has included teaching the young students the iconic Cook Islands song, Tukutuku ia Taku Manu, an old favorite that originated from the island of Aitutaki.

“I take the privilege to say meitiaki maata (thank you very much) to Papatua Papatua for teaching this item during CINAT’s preparations for the 12 Pacific Festivals of Arts in Guam this year.”

Pukerua said it was a wonderful opportunity to teach students to learn iconic songs and dances that had been around for many years because students were the leading performers and choreographers of the future.

In assessing the students, judges will be looking at the amount of energy students put into their dances while performing, and whether they have made use of choreographic principles such as unity.

Students will also be marked on their choreographic decisions and the quality of the dance.

“Our level 3 students will be assessed on how well they have put their choreography together,” Pukerua said.

The theme for the event is Turanga Vaevae (standing ground). It will involve junior and senior students dance classes and will be held on Wednesday September 14 from 7pm – 9pm

Tickets are selling at Tereora College for $5.00 and children under five will be allowed in free.