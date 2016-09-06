New toys like Christmas for children

Jessim Nair was very excited about the new “boys’ toys.” 16090536

The ARRIVAL of new playground equipment and toys for the pre-schoolers was cause for celebration and a shared morning tea at Apii Potiki Te Uki Ou on Friday.

In fact, for the children, it was just like Christmas.

Head teacher Fern Miles told the gathered youngsters, parents and teachers the preschool had been blessed to receive $5000 of new equipment for their outdoor play area.

“The children were just beside themselves with excitement,” she said. “They couldn’t wait to get into the boxes and check out the new toys.”

“The preschool has been fundraising so hard over the last eight months with the gala day at the end of last term, the online “Win a Trip to Raro” raffle, and the Rent-A-Plate stall at the night market in Muri doing unbelievably well over the course of the year.

“We were given $5000 to use for new equipment. And what a great haul we got!”

The preschool now has new climbing equipment, sand and water toys, outdoor ride-on toys and gross motor skills equipment.

Deputy principal Teia Potoru blessed the new equipment and said a short prayer for morning tea.

Apii Te Uki Ou principal Brendan Fiebig also spoke a few words to the gathered crowd.

“Te Uki Ou is very happy to gift this equipment to our little ones, they are all play-based learning tools and these children will certainly be learning heaps with the new equipment.

“This is the next generation of the Cook Islands, and they deserve this.”

Parents, teachers and children then got stuck in with unpacking the new gear and assembling the new climbing frames.

“Thank goodness we had a few parents here to help put these things together,” said Miles.

“Apii Potiki Te Uki Ou would like to thank the parent helpers, caregivers, school board, and the community for all the input and for making this happen.”

- Brittany Clementis