Last chance to swipe and win!

Bank of the Cook Islands customers, like Elva Mamia Mairau-Opuu (pictured here), are enjoying their spending freedom away from home thanks to their BCI Vaka Debit MasterCard.

As part of the launch campaign for the local bank’s debit MasterCard, which went live in May, BCI Vaka Debit MasterCard owners have been encouraged to use their card – with every swipe a chance to win the ultimate Sydney Experience package.

With the Sydney Experience prize valued at $5000 including return economy flights for two from Rarotonga to Sydney and back, two nights in a luxury accommodation, $200 credit to go shopping in Sydney and $2000 credit into the BCI account, customers have been making the most of their new card here and abroad.

The campaign closes on September 16 with the winner to be announced on September 20. The Bank of the Cook Islands team would like to thank customers who uploaded their creative and travel photos to the BCI Facebook photo competition.

- Mana Media

Air NZ staff bid David goodbye

Outgoing Air New Zealand Cook Islands branch head David Bridge received a perfect farewell from his staff at Nikao beach on Wednesday last week.

Bridge, who has spent 14 years in the country, said he was humbled by the gesture and wished his staff the best in the future.

He said he was honoured to work with a talented group of people who made the Cook Islands office one of Air New Zealand’s best performing branches.

An official farewell will be held for David and his wife Noeline on September 19.