Briefest of voyages for huge ocean vaka

MOTORISTS travelling through Avarua on a wet and windy Saturday afternoon would have been surprised to see a large ocean-going vaka, Marumaru Atua, on the road with them.

Under the careful handling of a team from the Cook Islands Voyaging Society the huge vessel was initially hauled from its resting place, repositioned and re-aligned, then taken out across the road.

Several police officers co-ordinated proceedings and managed the traffic which, at times, sat in a lengthy – for the Cook Islands that is – queue of about 10 cars and rental scooters.

The whole operation took about an hour from chaining the vaka to a powerful truck to parking it gently nearby, overlooking the water.

Ian Karika, president of the Voyaging Society, said there was still some work to be done before the boat was relaunched, but it was getting close.

Then, he said, people would be able to go out and experience the vessel when it was on the ocean.