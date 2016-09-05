Koutu Nui gets major funds boost

Koutu Nui received a major boost in its bid to promote and preserve the Cook Islands traditional culture through its various activities.

The group, consisting of sub-chiefs, received financial support of $4000 from the Matheson Enterprises and Te Tika Premium Skin Care, two weeks ago. Jenny Henry, who presented the cheque on behalf of the sponsors, said the grant was to assist the Koutu Nui in its activities.

Koutu Nui president Terea Mataiapo, Paul Raui Allsworth expressed their gratitude to Matheson Enterprises for assisting Koutu Nui in its community activities.

“Although we have no funds, we are rich in ideas to preserve and maintain our cultural identity,” he said.

Recently, Allsworth said the Koutu Nui staged the Tateni Korero on the evening of the Ui Ariki Day on August 4.

He said the event, which was made possible through the assistance and co-operation of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Cultural Development, had 18 winners from primary schools in Rarotonga participating.

Koutu Nui’s next cultural activity will be focusing on the 12 early childhood centres on Rarotonga.

“Te Pito Reo ote Apii Potiki, is planned to be held in October, which will see all early childhood centres gathered together to show different aspects of our reo and culture through songs and dances, poetry, role plays, chants, skits and other forms.

“The Koutu Nui has many cultural initiatives and activities planned for the community. This is besides our national concerns over purse seine fishing, occupation rights, Te Mato Vai, family law draft bill, political reform, Apii Nikao rebuild, corruption, protected marine areas or raui, marine resources draft bill, Marae Moana draft bill and seabed mining.”