Rights of smokers top tobacco control talks

Public health staff Clemency Emily Goldie with other participants at the workshop. 16083117

BOUNDARIES of smoking areas and the right to smoke in Rarotonga topped discussions at a Tobacco Control workshop this week.

Participants were health inspectors from Rarotonga and the outer islands, including public health nurses and staff from the Customs Services.

Questions were raised on how the Tobacco Control Act was going to affect mental health patients and those who were wheelchair bound.

The participants stated mental health patients relapsed into smoking anywhere and anytime and asked how were wheelchair patients expected to go to a smoking zone at a hospital? They also wanted to know what happened to their human rights.

Health promotion manager for Community Health Services Karen Tairea responded to the questions stating that everybody has a right to smoke, however, with rights comes responsibility.

“Yes, we have a right as a smoker, but our responsibility is to ensure that our rights don’t affect the person next to us,” Tairea said.

She said it is important for smokers to understand their responsibility.

Tairea said she feared for smokers and there was a great need to look at a nicotine replacement therapy, a form of treatment to help reduce their cravings.

“They get their nicotine fix and will not affect those around them.”

Health Protection Officer Charlie Ave said neither the ministry nor the Act was discriminating against anyone about smoking.

“The Act does not discriminate. Yes, everyone knows their human rights, but we also have responsibilities,” Ave said.

New Zealand Manager Community and Public Health Tanya McCall said the workshop was conducted to ensure that public health staff are aware of the Tobacco Control Act.

“It also ensures what type of obligations it places on people in terms of smoking areas and also the obligation placed on retailers who can sell cigarettes,” McCall said.

McCall said the participants have been pleased to go into details about the Act and see what it means for them as they are working as health inspectors so they operate with an understanding and have confidence in their role.

She said this also been an opportunity for the outer island staff to join discussions and raise any issues they face back home.