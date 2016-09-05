PM at Pacific Islands Forum

PRIME Minister Henry Puna is headed for the Federated States of Micronesia for the 47th Pacific Islands Forum and related meetings to be held in Pohnpei this week.

The meeting starts on Wednesday and will include the Smaller Islands States Leaders meeting, Asian Caribbean Pacific Leaders Meeting and Pacific Islands Forum.

Puna was in Hawaii last week where he attended the 10th meeting of the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders.

Earlier he was in Fiji to attend the University of the South Pacific’s graduation in Suva as the university’s new chancellor.

In Hawaii, Puna had an opportunity to meet with the United States president Barrack Obama, who delivered a keynote address.

Puna later took part in the Pacific Ocean Summit during the IUCN World Conservation Congress where he spoke on “Increasing Ocean Resilience - Protected and managed areas, restoration of coastal ecosystems.’’

The prime minister is expected back home this weekend in time for the next session of Parliament next week.

Meanwhile deputy prime minister Teariki Heather and the other Cabinet ministers are expected to remain home this week and prepare for parliament.