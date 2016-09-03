Dancers learn from the best

Students from Tereora College dance class were fi lled with energy after their workshop with Orana Siew-Kim. 16090214

INTERNATIONAL dance instructor Oriana Siew-Kim ran a special workshop for students of the Tereora College dance class on Wednesday.

Siew-Kim, who lives in France and is a member of an internationally renowned dancing group, took time out of her honeymoon to impart the knowledge and skills on pop dancing to the enthusiastic students.

The session with the international dance instructor, who married to Bruce Kaino, brother of All Black Jerome Kaino last week, was timely for the students as they are preparing for the Turangavaevave dance concert in two weeks’ time.

Siew-Kim is no stranger to the pop dancing fraternity. She recently appeared in Justin Bieber’s music video No Sense.

The 26-year-old developed her passion for hip hop dancing at the age of about 10.

After years of practice, she joined groups called the Request Dance Crew and The Royal Family.

“We have competed in Las Vegas and the hip hop internationals and we’ve won gold medals five years in a row,” Siew-Kim said.

The Royal Family are one of the first dance crews to win back-to-back gold medals in the mega crew division and also one of the first crews outside of America to be a part of America’s Best Dance Crew.

“We’ve back up danced for Jennifer Lopez on the American Idol finale.

“Request and Royal Family are from the same company, but Request is just a girls’ group made up of eight to 10 girls.

“And The Royal Family is pretty much the whole company and we compete as a mega crew.”

Siew-Kim is now based in France with her husband Bruce, but travels around the world frequently, teaching, running workshops and judging dancing competitions.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity for the dance community here to get a taste of New Zealand dancing fervour.”

Siew-Kim’s visit to Tereora College was made possible by school principal Tania Morgan, who recently discovered the famous dancer was her cousin.

“I didn’t know much about my family, growing up, and have only recently discovered who my relatives are.”

“Siew-Kim’s mother contacted me before she came to Rarotonga for her daughter’s wedding and suggested we should catch up.

“Later, I discovered she was an award-winning hip hop dancer so I asked her to do a workshop with the Tereora College dance class.”

The students were alive with passion and energy as Siew-Kim taught them a dance track.

And she has inspired the students to chase their dreams and not let anything get in the way.