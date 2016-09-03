Students dig deep to find school details

The research team for the Avarua Primary School’s 100th anniversary includes keen students Mikara Ringi, Aaron Simpson and Anthony Apera. They are pictured here Avarua school principal Engia Baxter, who is encouraging everyone in the community to enjoy the centenary events. 16090220

PUPILS AT Avarua Primary have spent this week reminiscing on the school’s past as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations coming up soon.

Senior students spent much of their class time researching the establishment of their school.

With the help of principal Engia Baxter and school teacher Mrs Potoru, Year 8 students Anthony Apera, Aaron Simpson and Mikara Ringi compiled a research project on the history of the school.

‘The early history of Avarua School is not well known but we are here to revive the past,” they wrote in a description of the project’s aims.

They discovered that construction of the school started in 1916 and finished in 1918. It was then opened as a public school for all the children of the Cook Islands.

Avarua School was the third school established on Rarotonga.

The school was also used as training college for teachers, and this part of the school opened in 1926.

In 1940, Avarua Side-School was also developed and it remained there until 1958 when it re-established in the village of Nikao.

Avarua school was founded by the London Missionary Society (LMS) member who was the school’s first headmaster, and also the superintendent of all Cook Islands schools.

In 1916 Avarua School was the largest primary school in the Cook Islands, starting off with 236 students

Attendance was made compulsory for children aged six to 14 years and no special provision was made for European children.

Apii Avarua has maintained its stature as the largest primary school in the Cook Islands.

Since the school was first established, it has had more than 12 principals.

Gelling Jack was the longest principal to govern the school – he was there for a total of 23 years.

Other Cook Islanders who have been principal of the school have included Nooapii Tommy, Eric Ponia, David Hosking Snr, Teremoana Herman and the current head, Engia Baxter.

Other notable alumni of Avarua School include the late Sir Apenera Short, Sir Thomas Davis and the present Queen’s Representative, Tom Marsters.

The pupils found that many other children who were educated at Apii Avarua went on to do great things for the nation.

Maria Utanga was the first student from Avarua School to receive the Pomare award which now is known as a scholarship.

Today, Apii Avarua marks its 100th year and some exciting events are being organised to celebrate this milestone, which will be celebrated from October 7 to October 14.

“This will be a big event that everybody is looking forward to.

“We are anticipating that plenty of ex-students and parents will attend,” said the research team.