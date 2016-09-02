Call 22999 to advertise in colour PM lauds university for years of support USP Pro-chancellor and Chair of Council Winston Thompson installed P

Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna has acknowledged the support of the University of the South Pacific (USP) to its Pacific member countries throughout the years.

Speaking at his induction ceremony at the USP Laucala campus in Fiji last week, Puna said many Cook Islanders were taking advantage of the campus in Rarotonga.

“These are particularly those who are looking for second chances to better their lives, through education,” Puna said.

He said USP was the South Pacific’s own university and there was no doubt that for him, being a part of it was the start of a year-long journey.

“I am conscious of the fact that a lot of important people have walked this path before me including the late Sir Geoffrey Henry from the Cook Islands so I have very big shoes to fill.

“But because it’s a family university in the sense that it belongs to all of us in the South Pacific, I am comfortable because already I feel at home, “he said.

Puna highlighted that the Rarotonga campus had been growing in leaps and bounds and it was an institution the Cook Islands people were very proud of.

According to a USP media release, Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra reiterated that USP and the Cook Islands have a very strong relationship.

“Our Cook Islands campus is a small, but well looked after and for the moment, adequate campus. We were pleased to have renovated it quite a bit and the campus management has been keeping very good tabs on what is happening to students and their concerns,” Chandra said.

Professor Chandra said they were eager to hear about Puna’s impression and concerns about USP because they wanted to respond to what Pacific countries were trying to do for their own development and how the university could fit into that.

Puna graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree in 1979 from the University of Tasmania in Australia and was admitted to the bar in Canberra and Sydney in 1980. He is a member of the Cook Islands Party and assumed office as the Prime Minister of Cook Islands in November 2010.

Puna has extensive civil service experience and has served as the Secretary for the Cook Islands Ministry of Tourism and Transport and the Ministry of Trade and Labour.

Puna also met with USP’s Senior Management Team (SMT) and toured facilities including the Japan-Pacific ICT Centre, Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies (OCACPS) and the Marine campus.