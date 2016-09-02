Gender equality under review

Twenty ago, the Pacific region adopted the first regional charter for the advancement of women and gender equality.

An agreement was made among 22 Pacific islands countries and territories on areas to prioritise including improvement in health, education, participation in decision making, the elimination of violence against women, protection of the environment, and economic empowerment.

Reviewed once in 2004, it is being reviewed now as recommended at the last regional Ministers’ of Women meeting held in Rarotonga in 2013.

The review process and consultation on the proposed new Pacific Platform on Gender Equality and Women’s Human Rights is led by the Pacific Community (SPC) in collaboration with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS).

The Cook Islands is the first country in the region to be consulted on the proposed platform. which will be submitted for endorsement at the regional level at the next triennial conference of Pacific Women in 2017. The meeting gathered 14 women from government and civil society organisations.

“There have been significant progress at regional level and in the Cook Islands, in terms of education, access to healthcare services and employment.

“But we still have a long way to go to address some of the most pervasive issues women still face today dealing with violence in their homes, unequal participation in decision making in local and national governments, having less income than men, and their sexual and reproductive rights not always being recognised.”

Director of the Gender and Development Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ruth Pokura, said climate change impacts and NCDs were threatening any gains that had been made.

“We need to put our words into actions if we want to progress gender equality, hoping that we will not need to discuss those issues again in 20 years,” said Speaker of the House, Nikki Rattle. “To do so, we need to work together, government, civil society and faith-based organisations youth as future leaders and we need our government to increase budget and invest sustainably to address gender inequality issues.”

